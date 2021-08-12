Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
De Pere, WI

St. Norbert College Students Present at Virtual Mathfest 2021

snc.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo St. Norbert College Poss-Wroble Undergraduate Research Fellows presented their summer research at MathFest, the annual meeting of the Mathematical Association of America (MAA) and the national mathematics honor society Pi Mu Epsilon, Aug. 4-7. Nathan LeRoy of Sturgeon Bay, Wis. and Lydia Mader of Kaukauna, Wis., both seniors at St. Norbert College, gave talks last week at the Pi Mu Epsilon (PME) Student Session of the 2021 virtual MAA MathFest. MAA is the world's largest community of mathematicians, students and enthusiasts, and MathFest is their flagship annual meeting.

www.snc.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Sturgeon Bay, WI
City
Kaukauna, WI
City
De Pere, WI
De Pere, WI
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics#Norbert#Mathfest#Pme#Maa#St Norbert College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...

Comments / 0

Community Policy