St. Norbert College Students Present at Virtual Mathfest 2021
Two St. Norbert College Poss-Wroble Undergraduate Research Fellows presented their summer research at MathFest, the annual meeting of the Mathematical Association of America (MAA) and the national mathematics honor society Pi Mu Epsilon, Aug. 4-7. Nathan LeRoy of Sturgeon Bay, Wis. and Lydia Mader of Kaukauna, Wis., both seniors at St. Norbert College, gave talks last week at the Pi Mu Epsilon (PME) Student Session of the 2021 virtual MAA MathFest. MAA is the world's largest community of mathematicians, students and enthusiasts, and MathFest is their flagship annual meeting.www.snc.edu
