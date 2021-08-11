Evening Briefing: As COVID-19 worsens, petition calls for ACL to be canceled, 'Jeopardy!' producer Mike Richards named host of iconic game show, Black history revealed in 'Freedom Tour' of San Antonio's East Side
Good evening, Texas. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. We’ll have another quiet night and day tomorrow. Seasonably hot and humid for Texas while most of the state stays sunny with showers and storms along the coast and out west.spectrumlocalnews.com
Comments / 0