Austin, TX

Evening Briefing: As COVID-19 worsens, petition calls for ACL to be canceled, 'Jeopardy!' producer Mike Richards named host of iconic game show, Black history revealed in 'Freedom Tour' of San Antonio's East Side

By Ashley Valenzuela
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood evening, Texas. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. We’ll have another quiet night and day tomorrow. Seasonably hot and humid for Texas while most of the state stays sunny with showers and storms along the coast and out west.

Jeopardy!
Health
Cuba
Public Health
MLB
Coronavirus
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Democrats vent frustration with Biden on Afghanistan

President Biden is in the middle of his first unanticipated crisis, and even many members of his own party are appalled. The chaotic scenes in Afghanistan have transformed a popular decision by Biden — ending the 20-year war — into a debacle. Democrats are asking the same question as everyone...

