This world’s a noisy place. In all things, from advertising blaring at us from the television, radio and Internet to technology which beeps, chirps and dings at us from our pockets and purses … from city sounds that honk and bang incessantly to our own personal conversations that often are not as private as they should be … in all of this, it is LOUD that reigns supreme. As we race back and forth, this cacophony of chaos so often distracts us from actual life and, in fact, becomes our actual life.