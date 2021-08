EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s not your average home invasion. Armyworms are taking over, and they are causing hundreds of dollars’ worth of damage. “Two mornings ago, I come out and seen dozens of these little bitty worms, and then I realized they were doing all this damage,” said Rex Unruh. “I kind of feel like they are just little monsters as bad as they do and how quick they do damage.”