Sarasota, FL

Design Revealed for The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort and Residences

luxurytravelmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSB Architects, an international architecture firm celebrated for creating spaces that capture the history, culture, and context of each location, reveals the design for The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort and Residences, a new resort community nestled in the beautiful white sands of the Gulf of Mexico. Situated on a barrier island outside of Sarasota, Florida, The St. Regis Longboat Key is scheduled to break ground in fall 2021 and will deliver luxury seaside living with the amenities and service of a world-class, five-star resort upon opening in spring 2024. Developed by Unicorp National Developments, the elegant 166-room resort and 69 private luxury condominiums will be distinguished both for the property’s architectural expression and the level of luxury that the St. Regis brand will bring to the locale. SB Architects is working alongside Hirsch Bedner Associates Miami (HBA), Marc-Michaels Interior Design, and Enea Landscape Design to bring the vision to life.

www.luxurytravelmagazine.com

