Stay One Degree Announces Fast-Paced Growth and Expansion Plans in the U.S. Market

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStay One Degree, a community which allows luxury travelers to experience the finest vacation homes around the world directly from like-minded homeowners, announces it is expanding into the U.S. following strong growth in both its community and home inventory in the U.S. market. Already very well-established in the UK, Europe and Asia, Stay One Degree is growing its global footprint to help travelers in the U.S. experience one-of-a-kind homes and trips of a lifetime both domestically and internationally. Committed to their U.S. takeover, Stay One Degree announces the opening of a U.S. headquarters in Miami with plans to further develop its team and open additional offices in the market over the next 12 months. The expansion follows less than a year after Stay One Degree secured $5 million in funding led by Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group. This collaboration will provide the Stay One Degree community with access to a range of exclusive benefits and bespoke experiences.

