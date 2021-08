NORTH LIBERTY — North Liberty Library will be holding a second Lighthouse in the Library (LITL) event on Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. This event will mark one of the first events the library will conduct in-person since the pandemic began in 2020; an option for virtual attendance via Zoom is available. The first LITL event, which occurred virtually in April, focused on food and wellness equity within North Liberty and its surrounding areas. The topic for the August event, aptly titled reentry 2.0, will provide not only a retrospective of how COVID-19 has impacted schooling, but also a discussion of the upcoming year and what it means to move education forward in the aftermath of a pandemic.