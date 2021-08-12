Detroit Arts, Culture, and Entrepreneurship (ACE) OFFICE and ArtOps Announce Start of 2021-22 Artist Professional Development Workshops

The Detroit ACE office, in partnership with ArtOps, is thrilled to announce the start of a FREE year-long professional development workshop series for the city’s creative workforce.

The seminars will be held on the third Tuesday of the month from 6PM to 7PM. Attendees will learn how to:

Run their art practices as successful small businesses

Join the ever-expanding network of creative entrepreneurs in Detroit

Improve their presence on the internet

The workshops will be led by primarily Attorney Michael Hall with guest appearances from Consultant Jennifer Montgomery and others.

The first workshop is 6PM Tuesday, August 17, and will focus on Optimizing your Digital Presence.

The schedule of workshops is below with links to Registration for each workshop:

Aug 17, 2021

Optimizing your Digital Presence

Sept 21, 2021

Do you need a manager?

Oct 19, 2021

Nov 16, 2021

Partnerships

Dec 21, 2021

Brand Wellness

Jan 18, 2022

Art of Finance Pt. 1

Feb 15, 2022

Art of Finance Pt. 2

Mar 15, 2022

Management Q&A

April 19, 2022

How to Social Butterfly

May 17, 2022

Protecting your Brand Q&A

June 21, 2022

Group Projects: Navigating Art Collectives

July 19, 2022

Q&A Open Forum

Additional topics may be added to the schedule as the season progresses and artist need arises.

Michael Hall is an intellectual property and entertainment attorney at Michael Everett Hall Law, PLLC. He advises entertainers, musicians, athletes, songwriters, radio and television talent, record labels, artists, music and book publishers, event promoters, and authors on issues related to contracts, licensing, publishing trademarks, and copyrights. He will provide his expertise on various subjects ranging from intellectual property to the benefits of having a manager.

Jennifer Montgomery is a multi-passionate multi-hyphenate. She is an emerging serial entrepreneur, marketer, strategist, and financial coach. She is the founder of I AM Fin Savvy, a financial education, and wellness brand, where she leverages her marketing background and develops business strategies and website designs for non-profit organizations, service-based businesses, and entrepreneurs. Her presentations will cover establishing a domain name, creating a landing page on a budget; learning the essentials of building a website, and understanding search engine optimization.

The workshops will also bring on additional speakers to join Mr. Hall throughout the season to expand on topics such as partnerships and finance. These speakers will be announced at the beginning of each quarter.

Visit detroitartsandculture.com for details.