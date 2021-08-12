Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Murfreesboro, TN

Man sought after robbing Murfreesboro bank at gunpoint

Posted by 
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nZPcr_0bQ4Na5e00

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Department detectives are looking for the man who robbed a bank at gunpoint on Thursday, Aug. 12.

Police responded to the Fifth Third Bank, 2927 S. Rutherford Blvd. for a hold-up alarm around 10:46 a.m.

A male entered the bank wearing a mask, sunglasses, neon work vest, fisherman-style hat, wig, and gloves. He displayed a handgun. The robber opened a trash bag, held it over the counter, and demanding money from the teller. He got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The bank robber left the bank in a dark grey Volkswagen 4-door sedan, possibly a Jetta with shiny wheels and tinted windows.

MPD Criminal Investigations Division and the FBI are investigating the robbery.

Anyone with information on the identity of this man should contact Detective Albert Miles, III at 629-201-5513 or email crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.

(###)

Comments / 0

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

80
Followers
140
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Murfreesboro is a city and county seat of Rutherford County, Murfreesboro is located in the Nashville metropolitan area of Middle Tennessee, 34 miles (55 km) southeast of downtown Nashville.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Murfreesboro, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Murfreesboro, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Fbi#The Fifth Third Bank#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...

Comments / 0

Community Policy