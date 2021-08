The community has spoken its preferences about the construction of a replacement for Miller Middle School, and it appears the school district is listening. Miller Middle School, built in 1964, is today a dinosaur that cannot be revived. The school district’s long-term planning committee examined the various ways it might be renovated or rebuilt and eventually determined spending the money to mitigate its problems wasn’t sensible. For the long term, building a new school was the wisest decision, for many reasons.