Evergy Contractors To Begin Work on 47th Street on August 17th

roelandpark.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting on Tuesday, August 17th, there will be road closures on 47th Street. Evergy will be replacing a high transmission line under 47th St between 7th St & Puckett Rd. This closure will be in effect until October 11th, 2021. Please see the attached detour routes. Traffic wanting to travel west on 47th Street will be detoured at Mission Road, north to I-35, south to 18th Street Expressway, south to 48th Street, east back to 47th Street. Traffic wanting to travel eastbound on 47th Street will need to use Roe Blvd to northbound I-35 to Mission Road exit (233A) back south to 47th Street. Residents that live on the side streets along 47th Street will still have access to get to their homes as the hard closure is between Mohawk Drive to just west of Reinhardt Drive on the Roeland Park side.

