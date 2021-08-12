The story behind the famous high-flying, almond-loving cat
You could say that Ari the Panther has been exceeding Liz DeSousa’s expectations way before she became an internet sensation, starting with the day they met. Liz first saw the black cat on the Best Friends website about three years ago, and when she came across Ari’s photo all she could think of was how petrified she looked. But then she met Ari, who was at the Best Friends Lifesaving Center in New York, and that’s when she learned that she wasn’t fearful after all. In fact, she was a total sweetheart.bestfriends.org
