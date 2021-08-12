Cancel
Arcadia, CA

Barnhart School Staff Prepares for the School Year with CPR Classes

By Article, Photos courtesy of BARNHART SCHOOL
pasadenanow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarnhart School staff is hard at work preparing for the school year! Today, some of Barnhart’s faculty and staff took CPR classes with the wonderful Miss Gilek! School is more than just education, it is a place where children learn to socialize and play with their peers. Therefore, teachers are more than just educators, they are guardians and carers aswell. Due to this, teachers and school staff need to be prepared for any emergency situation and must complete First Aid and CPR training.

