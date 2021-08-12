Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

3316 E Osie St

reecenichols.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 4th bonus room in basement, additional large family room with dry bar and 1-car attached garage in established Southeast Wichita Neighborhood! This home features an open floor plan with spacious living and dining room with beautiful original stone fireplace, glass dining room built ins, NEW windows, NEW kitchen cabinets, NEW quartz countertops, NEW subway tile backsplash and NEW appliances, NEW luxury vinyl flooring, NEW carpeting and pad, NEW interior and exterior paint, NEW plumbing faucets and toilets, NEW light fixtures throughout, new cabinet hardware and door knobs! This home features three bedrooms plus 4th non-conforming room and Two bathrooms, large basement family room and basement finished laundry room space. Updates to the home include new windows, new exterior paint, new carpeting and pad, new interior paint, new kitchen and bathroom cabinetry, new quartz countertops, new toilets, faucets, appliances and light fixtures! The back patio is perfect for relaxing and entertaining in the fenced yard, and the location is close to nearby dining and shopping. Don't miss out on the opportunity to call this home yours!

www.reecenichols.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Room#Laundry Room#Subway#Plumbing#Windows
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

142 Sherwood Pines Lane

Beautiful Rancher sits on 5 Unrestricted acres off a quiet country lane with Gorgeous Views. Entire Property is fenced. Home includes attached heated 2 car garage and 1 car garage. Enjoy your evenings relaxing on the large deck or patio out back and the covered front porch. This home was renovated in 1997 adding a family room with Stone Fireplace, primary bedroom , full bath , basement with wood burning stove and 1 car garage. The addition also has a separate stair way to the basement which is a work shop now but could be finished as a 5th bedroom . Many updates to this spacious home, The Kitchen was renovated in 2018 with Granite counter tops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances , under cabinet lighting and hardwood floors through out home.Both Bathrooms have been updated on main floor and a 3rd full bath in basement. The basement on Main side is partially complete with a family room to include a wood burning stove , 4th bedroom , full bath and Laundry room. Home includes 2 Water Heaters, Whole House Generator which controls everything Except HVAC installed 9-24-13. HVAC on new addition side was replaced April 2021, HVAC Original side replaced 2008. Roof replaced 12-13-2012, Chimney cleaned 2019, Septic pumped 2017, Radon pump installed. Beautiful Brick Pavers complete the driveway, walk way and patio added 2020. All sizes approximate. 2 sheds on property, one is used for Fire wood storage . 3 Propane tanks are leased .
Real EstateAtlantic City Press

2 Bedroom Home in Smithville - $384,900

Under Contract 08/15/2021, Attorney Review Begins Monday, 08/16/21. CONTINUE TO SHOW. Four Seasons at Historic Smithville 55+ Luxury Lifestyle, Larch Model w/ Sunroom, Heavily upgraded, maintained, and improved! Shows immaculately and like a model home. Rear Wooded / Premium lot location, extended paver patio, upgraded landscaping, Huge gourmet kitchen with upgraded 42" Cherry finish Cabinets, Granite Countertops, A full compliment of stainless steel finish appliances, including a wine fridge, Crown and upgraded Baseboard moldings. Gas Fireplace in Family room, Built ins, custom blinds, double bow window in master bedroom, security system, three sun tunnels for natural lighting, hardwood floors throughout, carpeting in bedrooms, tile floor in laundry. Updated / upgraded hall bathroom, upgraded fixtures in master bath also w/ ceiling fan heater. Upgraded Lighting and all ceiling fans (3) as shown are included. Helmut Guards to Gutters, partial stone front. Sellers are the Original Owners and can close in as little as 45 Days! Call for a tour today! Don' t wait! Nearly ALL furniture is negotiable.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

8360 Dents Lane

MORE PHOTOS COMING! This all brick, modified rambler is in perfect condition! 4 BR, 3.5 BA on a private lot of more than 3 acres of woods close to hospital, shopping, govt buildings. LOTS of upgrades/updates: master bath 2018, new roof 2019, washer /dryer 2020, HVAC 2014 and so much more! Separate living area in walk out basement with including kitchen/dining area, bedroom and bathroom. The main level has a separate dining room and eat-in kitchen, living room, gourmet kitchen and custom woodwork. Outside has professional landscaping, brick sidewalks and a beautiful deck for relaxing! Make your appointment to see this beauty TODAY!
Mechanicsburg, PACumberland County Sentinel

3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $234,990

The Taunton offers bright, open townhome design in a spacious 3-story layout. Its lower entry level features a two car garage, a finished game room, and additional storage space. Up the stairs, a spacious main floor features surrounding oversized windows for plenty of natural light. At its center, a great room opens to a full kitchen featuring a granite island and countertops, a walk-in pantry, and offset breakfast area, as well as an adjacent full dining room. On the third floor is a large owner s retreat with full luxury bath and walk-in closet, as well as two additional bedrooms and a dedicated laundry space.
Greensboro, NCWinston-Salem Journal

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $290,000

Open House Sunday 8/15 2-4pm!!Don't miss this wonderful 1800 sq feet brick ranch with a huge over 1400sq foot unfinished basement in Sedgefield Lakes! Seasonal lake views! New windows let in lots of natural light! Many new updates including fresh paint, light fixtures, some plumbing fixtures, new garage door and opener. Kitchen has freshly painted cabinets, subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances, beautiful new quartz counters with a custom butcher block, and new recessed lighting! Sunroom could be used as a dining room or flex space. Brand new deck out back overlooks a huge lot and a large storage building! Wood and tile floors throughout. 2 FPs. Closets have wonderful built-ins plus a large cedar closet in the hall. Baths have tile floors; tile shower in Master and tiled tub/shower combo in hall bath. New landscaping and walkway in front. Huge 2 car backload garage! Basement for workshop or storage galore; has an in-wall gas heater and window AC unit! HVAC replaced in 2020.
Council Bluffs, IAnonpareilonline.com

3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $199,000

Heads Up! Look at this nicely remodeled- three bedroom raised ranch. It's just like a new one! New Kitchen cabinets. New Bathroom fixtures. New Carpet, New Paint (interior and exterior), New Ceramic Tile, and New Vinyl. The lower level features a new bathroom (with Shower, Sink, and Toilet), additional living space, and walkout- attached garage. This home also has a big fenced backyard, and it's in a super neighborhood. Ready for an Immediate Closing! Measurements are approximate and/or taken from County Records.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1001 26TH Street S

An AMAZING Home located on a PICTURESQUE Street. With over 2300SF, this home offers 3 generous bedrooms and 2 RENOVATED baths. Included is a Music Room/Library with Glass Pocket Doors, Office w/Separate Entrance*Upgraded Electrical system in 2019, Built-In Bookshelves surround the Classic Wood Burning Fireplace, Hardwood Floors-No Carpet ANYWHERE, beautiful Built-In corner glass cabinets in the formal dining room, Bedroom w/ attached Bonus Room/Office/Playroom w/ Cedar Closet*2 Car ATTACHED garage*Closet Space Galore throughout the home and Plenty of Storage*AND Timeless Character and Charm. Merely MINUTES from Amazon's HQ2, Pentagon City Metro, Pentagon City Metro, Crystal City Metro, Washington DC, Reagan National Airport, National Harbor, Shops and Restaurants. This home is a MUST-SEE!
Home & Gardenarlingtonrealtyinc.com

42 Daffodil Lane

Absolutely Beautiful Home Located In Moncure Estates Community In A Cul De Sac! Walk Into Your 2 Story Foyer With Gleaming Hardwood Floors Throughout Most Of The Main Level. The Main Level Features A Living Room, Powder Room, Family Room & Kitchen. The Living Room Has Tons Of Natural Light! The Family Room Has Hardwood Floors, Surround Sound And Opens Up Right Into The Gourmet Kitchen! In The Kitchen You Will Find Beautiful Cabinets With Granite Counter Tops, Pantry, Stainless Appliances Including A Cooktop & Double Wall Ovens. This Home Also Has A Bump Out Off The Kitchen Which Can Accommodate A Large Table. The Bump Out Also Has Huge Windows Which Allows For Even More Natural Light. On The Upper Level You Will Find The Spacious Primary Bedroom, Primary Bath With Double Vanities, Shower Stall, Soaking Tub & Huge Walk In Closet! There Are 3 Other Great Sized Bedrooms, Upper Hall Bathroom & Laundry Room. In Your Walk Out Basement There Is A Large Recreation Room/Family Room, Full Bathroom, Legal 5th Bedroom Waiting To Be Finished & Tons Of Storage! The Back Yard Is Completely Fenced In! Front & Side Yard Areas Have An Irrigation System Installed. Gutter Guards Are Installed. Conveniently Located Near I95, Commuter Lot, HOV, Shopping & Restaurants!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

13208 Old Chapel Road

This lovely, updated rancher style home in the charming community of Highbridge Estates is truly "move-in" ready! The front driveway entrance is beautifully defined by a split rail fence that just says, "we're home!" The updated & widened front walkway with pretty flowerbeds welcomes you into the foyer entrance! From the foyer enter into the beautiful formal living room with hardwood flooring, a gorgeous fireplace and wonderful bay window for abundant natural light! Across the hall is the light & bright dining room with hardwood flooring and a built in china cabinet! The gorgeous, updated kitchen adjoins the dining room with ceramic tile flooring; stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinets with lots of storage and granite counters too! You'll love the breakfast bar with views from the front window of your picturesque front yard! There is also a side entrance door from the carport to the kitchen! Back to the foyer and down the hallway with hardwood flooring is the lovely, primary bedroom retreat with a gorgeous updated full bathroom! Two additional spacious bedrooms with hardwood flooring finish the main level with an updated "retro style" full hall bathroom! The stairway to the lower level features a mid-century modern wrought iron railing! The lower level is open & spacious including an entertaining friendly recreation area (the awesome ping pong table conveys!) with a great storage closet for all your games and toys! There is also a distinctive little room/alcove with a possible reading nook or this area could also be a home/office space or even a guest bedroom! Another spacious area provides a family gathering area for relaxing, watching movies or the big game together! The lower level also has a powder room and a huge, separate room provides incredible storage, access to your laundry room, work room and utility area! The exterior of this home is BEAUTIFULLY landscaped with mature trees & flowers featuring crepe myrtles (blooming now!), a majestic magnolia tree, hydrangeas, rhododendrons, roses & more! The incredible backyard is an entertaining dream and a beautiful private retreat! The swimming pool/spa is surrounded by distinctive rock gardens and beautiful flowers all during the season! The fantastic deck (recently re-designed) provides even more entertaining space with access from the pool area or from the gated area of the carport! The backyard extends beyond the fenced pool area and a separate, side fenced yard can be a play area for children, a vegetable garden space or maybe a place for the dogs to play outside! Additional features include an invisible fence in the front yard; storage shed, updated roof and HVAC systems! Bowie has much to offer including numerous parks, minor league baseball, convenient shopping centers and more! Bowie is a convenient commute to Washington, D.C., Annapolis, Ft. Meade, and Baltimore and the MARC train is close by also! It's all here, the complete package!
Tennisarlingtonrealtyinc.com

510 Salisbury Place

Right in the heart of Prince Frederick. Lovely three level 3-bedroom 3 full bath and 1 half bath townhouse with garage. The 1st level is bright with natural light and gives access to the garage, the laundry room with washer and dry and a bedroom with full bath. Upstairs a sunny open kitchen, lots of counter space, pantry, desk area for your computer, tile floors and granite counter tops. A living room, dining area and a half bath also on this level. The 3rd level has 2 bedrooms. One is your primary bedroom with 3 closets, one a walk in, and a primary bath. One more bedroom and a full hall bath. Basically all 3 bedrooms have their own full bath. Plenty of parking with the 1 car garage, driveway, an assigned space, and visitor parking nearby. The townhouse community Chaplin Place has a basketball count, playground areas and great open space. You are close to everything here...restaurants, shopping, the hospital, the College, huge indoor pool, Hallowing Point Park with football fields, baseball fields, tennis/pickle ball courts, basketball court and playground. Only 15-20 minutes to beaches, boardwalk, boat ramp and we are still growing.....
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2797 Fredericksburg Road

This Newer End Unit Features One of the Largest Lots in the Neighborhood! This Spacious and Sun-Filled 3 BD, 2 Full, and 2 Half Bath Townhome w/ Attached 1 -Car Garage on a Quiet Street in Thriving Parkside Can't Be Missed! Gleaming Hardwoods Can be Found on the Main Living Area that Includes a Large Kitchen Island and Breakfast Bar with Elegant Pendant Lighting, Sparkling Granite Countertops, Custom Backsplash, Sleek Stainless Steel Appliances, and Opens to the Dining Room and Living Room, Perfect for Entertaining! Open the Sliders to Step Onto the Rear Deck That Backs to Trees and Enjoy the Peaceful Mornings with a Hot Cup of Coffee. Make Your Way Upstairs to Find a Primary Bedroom with Tray Ceiling and Walk-In Closet. The Luxurious Primary Bath Offers Dual Vanities, and A Walk-In Shower with Two Shower Heads. There Are Two Additional Bedrooms, A Full Bath, and Convenient Laundry Space that Rounds-Out the Upstairs. The Entry Level of the Home Offers a Half Bath and a Recreation Room with Walk-Out to the Backyard with Views of the Trees, Giving You Privacy and Plenty of Space All Around! All of This Plus, Recessed Lighting Can Be Found Throughout! Upgraded Blinds! Smart Thermostat Included! Take Advantage of the Community Amenities: Swimming Pool, Clubhouse Fitness Center, Tot Lot & More! Just a Short Commute to BWI, Baltimore & Washington D.C! Don't Miss!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

8858 Montjoy Place

Beautiful Brick Front Townhouse in Wonderful Montjoy Community. Spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom , 1 car garage home in Move in condition. Very well maintained with many upgrades, . Gleaming hardwood floors extend from the kitchen throughout the expansive family room with large bright windows, 9' Ceilings on main level and Gourmet Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Island Breakfast Bar with Gas Cooktop, Double Wall Ovens . Breakfast Room with an abundance of Natural Light and Sliding Doors to the Rear Maintenance free Composite Deck, Off the Kitchen is a Family Room. There is also a Bright Combination Living Room & Dining Room and Half Bath. Continue Upstairs to the Primary Bedroom with Vaulted Ceiling, Carpet, Walk-In Closet and wall amoire to help you keep everything organized and Attached Primary Bath with Dual Vanities, SoakingTub and Separate Shower. Two Additional Bedrooms with Vaulted Ceilings and Hall Full Bath Complete this Level. The Finished Walkout Lower Level with 12' ceilings and has an extra full bath. Sliding Glass Doors that Opens to the Large Yard. Incredibly convenient location, just off of MD-100, minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment and more! Community pool access available for a small membership fee.
Real Estatesellingtexarkana.com

1703 E Hwy 135

Charming Single Family Home nestled on 2.91 acres with large shade trees, 4 Car Carport, a Guest Cottage, RV Pad with hook ups, a 10x16 storm shelter, barn, outside storage building, 18ft above ground pool, fenced in area for animals, and a garden area with water on site just simply to much to list. The 1960 2349 SQ Ft split floor plan home is well planned and has many updates, the kitchen is large and roomy with a breakfast bar and large pantry. The home is well laid out and has 2 living areas, a fireplace and just to much to mention. The home has several covered areas for entertaining and beautiful views. The 609 SQ FT guest cottage has 1 bedroom, 1 bath and front and back covered porches. The entire property is fenced! This property has so much to offer. Call Today to See this one!!
Real Estateoucampus.org

1903 E Hermosa Dr

1903 E Hermosa - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located on a corner lot in the well maintained community of Tempe Royal Palms. The house has a 2 car garage and an RV gate. There is new wood laminate flooring, remodeled kitchen, new roof and garage door late 2019. Low maintenance front and back yards. New, large capacity gas water heater 2019. RV gate and pad in backyard This is a split floor plan with 2 bedrooms and a bathroom located on the West side of the building and the master bedroom suite with a small study located on the East side. Both the front and backyard is desert landscaped.
Real Estateoucampus.org

6626 N 59th Dr

59th Avenue Duplex Unit B - This cozy 500 square feet unit consists of 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. The home was completely remodeled and upgraded with new wood laminate flooring, new double pane windows. new bathroom, new kitchen including new cabinets and appliances. New Split AC units and new ceiling fans. Easy flowing floor plan with neutral Neutral color palette. There is covered parking adjoining the unit. Located close to to Glendale City center..
House Rentoucampus.org

1113 W. Highland St.

AVAILABLE 9/15/21!!! - Welcome Home! Wonderfully maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Chandler. Spacious eat in kitchen with brand new appliances. Family room. Master bedroom with full master bath. Vaulted ceilings. Cozy fireplace. Nicely landscaped front and back. New backyard pergola. Covered patio. 2 car garage. Located on a cul-de-sac lot steps from the community pool. Close to shopping, schools, restaurants and freeways. Must See! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**
Real Estateoucampus.org

13206 S 38th St

MOUNTAIN PARK RANCH- Newly Renovated - Extremely large 4 bedroom home, includes 3 and 1/2 bathrooms, formal living room, and a family room too! Luxury kitchen with lots of storage. Electric and microwave oven. Walk-in closets, 3 car garage, nice diving pool, serviced by management. Don't miss out on this one!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

8508 W 155th Street

Spacious Reverse 1.5 story home with 3 bedrooms on the main floor and 2 in the lower level. Open main floor plan with surround sound, high ceilings, and a formal dining room. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, master bath has a separate jetted bath tub and oversized shower along with a linen closet and a large walk-in closet. Kitchen boasts 2 ovens, walk-in pantry, a surplus of cabinets, large island, granite, wine rack, under cabinet lighting and more. All appliances stay including the refrigerator and washer/dryer. Lower Level could be a great seperate living space with a private entrance through the garage, microwave, cooktop, dishwasher, 4 storage areas, living room area, and 2 bedrooms and a full bath. You will love relaxing on the screened in deck enjoying the private treed yard. Prime location with close highway access to 69 HWY.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

11501 W 109th Street

The moment you enter the beautiful front door, you'll be wowed by the open floor plan, dramatic stone fireplace, soaring ceiling, Brazilian maple wood floors & wall of windows with back yard views! The home boasts a main floor master bedroom & laundry, Big eat-in kitchen with center island, granite countertops & pantry, formal dining room, generously-sized bedrooms and a large loft area for your office or flex space. The walk-out basement is partially finished with a non-conforming bedroom & bath, sunroom & huge workshop area. The fenced backyard with 2 patio areas (one with retractable awning) is perfect for relaxing or entertaining! You'll love the lower utility bills in this Gold Level Energy Rated home with passive solar design & energy-related construction features! Maintenance-free vinyl siding with Hardie Board exterior trim, double insulated windows, air-lock entry, double-walled Majestic Heatilator firebox in the wood-burning fireplace & much more! Convenient location with easy highway access near shops & medical facilities. WELCOME HOME!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

10629 Hill Park Terrace

Cute bungalow in convenient location. Very large lot. Vinyl siding on exterior, thermal windows. Large living room with wood floor & ceiling fan. Formal dining room leads to kitchen that comes with all appliances, butcher block countertops & painted cabinets. Built in shelves on wall in stairway to basement offers great pantry storage. 2 bedrooms with wood floor and ceiling fans. 1 bedroom has a walk-in closet! Lower level has a finished room with carpet. Laundry is in lower level with a lot of built ins, great for storage or crafting/workshop. There is a large 1 car garage that is rear entry, offers plenty of storage. Double wide driveway at the front of the house, single wide drive continues around to the back of the home and garage. 2 separate areas of yard are fenced, 2 sheds. There is a large cover over the driveway and patio at the back of the home. Side porch as well. Home is in good condition, and should be able to go FHA or VA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy