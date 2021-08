In an interview with CNN’s Alex Vindman and Bianna Golodryga, actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger called anti-maskers “schmucks.”. Arnie sat down with the two to discuss his frustration at the propagation of misinformation surrounding COVID-19 and the vaccine, and criticized people who haven’t been considerate of others throughout the pandemic. “A year and a half later, we are still in a mess and there are still people living in denial, there are still people that don’t believe in masks," he said.