Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Mayor John Cooper Appoints Tom Jurkovich as Senior Advisor for Public Affairs

Posted by 
Nashville, Tennessee
Nashville, Tennessee
 4 days ago

Mayor John Cooper has named Tom Jurkovich as Senior Advisor for Public Affairs, effective August 9, 2021.

Jurkovich will provide strategic leadership in communications, community outreach, issue management, and coalition building as part of the effort to advance the mayor's priorities on a range of policy areas, including transportation, sustainability, affordable housing and economic development.

He brings more than 35 years of experience in local and national public affairs to the mayor's staff.

"As we create a Nashville that works for everyone, we need experienced and effective ambassadors and community builders to take that work further and deeper into all dimensions across the city," Mayor Cooper said. "Tom has a long and proven track record and is deeply invested in our community's success. He brings high-level skills and experiences that are well suited to serve our mission."

Jurkovich joins the mayor's staff from the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA), where he served as Vice President for Communications and Public Affairs since 2015 and directed the team responsible for the airport's communications, public and media relations, and government affairs.

During that time, Nashville International Airport (BNA) launched a major expansion and redevelopment program, known as "BNA Vision," and generated more than $9.9 billion in economic impact in 2019 alone according to a recent study by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

"Our cities are where the work gets done – where problems get solved and our nation's future is built," Jurkovich said. "Nashville is poised for a new era of growth and progress, and I am grateful to Mayor Cooper for the opportunity to contribute to that effort and serve our community."

Jurkovich previously served as Director of the Mayor's Office of Economic and Community Development from 2002-2007, where he acted as liaison to the business community and as the city's chief corporate recruiter. Nashville was twice named the "Hottest City" in America by Expansion Management magazine during that period for its success in securing the relocation of major company headquarters such as Asurion, Caremark, Clarcor, Louisiana-Pacific, and Nissan North America among others.

Jurkovich began his career as a litigator with the law firm of Fulbright and Jaworski in Houston, Texas. His national public service includes stints as staff director for the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on House Administration and as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Intergovernmental Affairs for the U.S. Department of Commerce. He later did a turn as a government relations director for Microsoft Corporation before returning to his hometown of Nashville.

He is a graduate of McGavock High School and Vanderbilt University and earned his law degree from the University of Tennessee College of Law, where he was executive editor of the law review.

Comments / 0

Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee

119
Followers
454
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Named for Francis Nash, a general of the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War, the city was founded in 1779. The city grew quickly due to its strategic location as a port on the Cumberland River and, in the 19th century, a railroad center. Nashville seceded with Tennessee during the American Civil War; in 1862 it was the first state capital in the Confederacy to fall to Union troops. After the war, the city reclaimed its position and developed a manufacturing base.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Service#Media Relations#Bna#Asurion#Caremark#Clarcor#Louisiana Pacific#Nissan North America#Fulbright And Jaworski#House Administration#Intergovernmental Affairs#Microsoft Corporation#Mcgavock High School#Vanderbilt University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Multnomah County, ORmultco.us

Board appoints first Preschool for All Advisory Committee

The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners appointed 15 early childhood advocates to the Preschool for All Advisory Committee Thursday, Aug. 12, marking another milestone since voters passed the Preschool for All ballot measure in November 2020. Each committee member will serve a two-year term. The committee will provide guidance and...
Houston, TXhoustoniamag.com

Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs Awards $30,000 in Grants

IN 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced cultural institutions and organizations into the digital realm. Many struggled with this unexpected shift, but over a year later, virtual engagement have now become a permanent consideration for arts workers, educators and professionals around the globe. Last Thursday, the Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs...
Goldsboro, NCGoldsboro News-Argus

Ham appointed Goldsboro mayor

Goldsboro City Council voted 4-1 Monday to appoint Mayor Pro Tem David Ham as its next mayor. Councilwoman Hiawatha Jones, Councilman Bill Broadaway, Councilman Taj Polack and Councilman Gene Aycock voted by ballot to appoint Ham, while Councilwoman Brandi Matthews voted for Charles Henry, one of seven applicants the council considered for the post.
Davidson County, TNPride Publishing

Office of Mayor John Cooper announces COVID-19 public health protection updates

While we wait for some of our neighbors to catch up and join the majority of Nashvillians who are already vaccinated, Metro Government is instituted additional measure to protect public health. With the rapid increase of the Delta variant, and in accordance with CDC and Metro Public Health recommendations, face coverings are now required inside Metro Government buildings beginning Thursday, August 5.
Goldsboro, NCGoldsboro News-Argus

Council to consider mayoral appointment Monday

The Goldsboro City Council is set to consider appointing the city’s next mayor Monday. The decision could be made during the council work session that will begin at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, at 214 N. Center St. The seven applicants for mayor are Stefanie Bostic,...
Sequim, WASequim Gazette

City council appoints mayor to MAT advisory committee

With the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe’s medication-assisted treatment (MAT) clinic off South Ninth Avenue tentatively ready to begin operations in early 2022, Sequim city councilors on Monday made moves to approve conditions required by the city’s appointed hearing examiner that would allow the facility to open and operate. Mayor William Armacost...
Nashville, TNTennessee Tribune

Cooper Joins Mayors Calling for Pathway to Citizenship for “Dreamers”

NASHVILLE, TN — Mayor John Cooper has joined a coalition of mayors in calling on the Biden administration to include in the next economic recovery package a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants with temporary conditional residency. In a letter to President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and House...
Nashville, TNtennesseestar.com

Nashville Mayor John Cooper to Reinstate Mask Mandate for City Buildings

Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced on Wednesday that he will reinstate a mask mandate for all Metro Government buildings beginning Thursday. The move will require all Metro employees and members of the public to wear a face covering, regardless of the individual’s vaccination status. In ordering the new regulation, Cooper...
Ellisville, MSimpact601.com

Sherman appointed as Public Defender for Ellisville

The Board of Aldermen approved Mayor Lynn Buckhaults’ recommendation to hire Laurel Attorney Matt Sherman after acknowledging a letter of resignation that was submitted by former public defender Michael Mitchell. Mitchell’s resignation comes three weeks after he and other city personnel were sworn into office. “I met and talked with...
Lagrange, GAWTVM

LaGrange mayor to be appointed as new GMA president

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Lagrange Mayor Jim Thornton becomes the new president of the Georgia Municipal Association this Sunday. As head of the association of over 500 cities, Thornton says a priority will be to increase the vaccination rate in the state. He says Lagrange has a number of citizens hospitalized, suffering with the delta variant of the virus. The mayor says he understands some people hesitate when something is new. But he is asking people to trust their doctors.
Nashville, TNWSMV

Mayor Cooper’s office launches ‘Refer to Win’ vaccination campaign

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper announced Monday the launch of the “Refer to Win” vaccination campaign in Nashville. The campaign aims to incentivize residents to refer their family, friends, neighbors and coworkers to get the COVID-19 vaccine shot so Nashville can protect itself against the current wave of COVID-19.
Minden, NEthemindencourier.com

Mayor Invites Public To Attend Meetings

Mayor Ted Griess invited the public to attend two upcoming meetings during the August 2 regular meeting of the Minden City Council. A budget meeting will be held on August 10 at 4:30 p.m. at the Minden Opera House and a meeting to discuss proposed changes to sewer regulations on August 17 at 3:30 p.m. at the Minden Opera House.
Revere, MArevere.org

Mayor Arrigo Announces the Appointment of Dr. Nathalee Kong as Chief of Public Health and Human Services

Revere, MA - Mayor Brian M. Arrigo today announced the appointment of Dr. Nathalee Kong as Chief of Public Health and Human Services for the City of Revere. Dr. Kong will assume her position on August 16, 2021, and will be the second to serve in this role created under the leadership of Mayor Brian M. Arrigo during his second term in office. Dr. Kong currently serves as the chairperson for the Revere Board of Health and is a primary care physician at the MGH Revere Health Center. Her leadership was instrumental in the City’s response and ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the Mayor’s Emergency Response Team.
Raleigh, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Governor Cooper appoints new general counsel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WWAY) — Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that Eric Fletcher will serve as General Counsel and advise on legal affairs for the Office of the Governor. Fletcher replaces William McKinney, who served as the Governor’s Legal Counsel from January 2017 until July 2021 and has returned to private practice.

Comments / 0

Community Policy