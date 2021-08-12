330 S CIRCLE DR

Welcome to the Aviary on College Hill Park! Architecturally significant, perfectly located, and pristinely restored, this piece of Wichita history is a beautiful and unique home waiting for its next owner. The Aviary was built by the esteemed architectural firm of Proudfoot and Bird, in 1887, as George Bird's personal residence. Claiming the prime double wide lot at the highest vantage point, with no neighboring houses to the North or East, this treasure is listed as a Wichita Historic Landmark. Everyone wants an invitation to the Aviary. Treat guests to brunch on the covered front porch and admire the lawn, mature trees, and perennial flower beds bordered by a cut stone wall and custom iron fence. Find extra seating on the arbor covered circular brick patio. The open first floor is ideal for hosting small gatherings or larger family dinners. There are distinctive architectural details everywhere the eye rests. Enjoy sunlight through stained glass, substantial oak woodwork reaching the tall ceilings, curved windows in the elegant formal dining room, an exquisite staircase in the inviting foyer, a wood burning fireplace with an English iron insert and tile surround, oak parquet and mosaic tile entry. The modern kitchen offers double electric ovens, a gas range, and generous custom cabinets with imported hardware; the Corian counters maintain a Victorian cottage style without feeling dated. Sip evening cocktails on the enclosed back sunroom with panoramic views of the beauty and peace of College Hill Park in all seasons.The dramatic turned staircase leads to three bedrooms, two of which showcase walk-out balconies and walk-in closets, and a beautifully remodeled bathroom. All the bedrooms are rich in windows; there's even a turret. The main floor half bath and second floor full bath look vintage but are completely updated with brass fittings and white porcelain. The deep whirlpool tub surrounded by glass tile is an unexpected luxury. There is a wonderful sun-filled space on the third floor, waiting to be finished as a master suite or a media room. It already has duct work, plumbing feeds, and a supply of dry wall. No other Wichita neighborhood offers the walkability of College Hill, where hip restaurants, a fifties cafe, local bookstore, charming boutiques of fashion and furnishings, and diverse patio dining options are all within a stroll. Swimming and biking are favorite pastimes in this active area. Enjoy seasonal fall foliage or a blanket of snow covering this envied neighborhood park. Pretty as a picture, inside and out, this stone three-story home features unprecedented craftsmanship and location. Don't miss!