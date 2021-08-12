What is the Monster in Marvel's What If..? Episode 1 Explained
EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Marvel’s What If..? definitely raised the stakes on the storytelling of the MCU when it introduced alternate realities into the table. For the pilot episode of the canon show, its title is What If… Captain Carter Were the First Avenger?, and it circled around Peggy becoming the recipient of the super-soldier serum. Later in the show, a monster with tentacles appeared through a portal. What is that, anyway?epicstream.com
Comments / 0