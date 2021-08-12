Cancel
TV Series

What is the Monster in Marvel's What If..? Episode 1 Explained

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Marvel’s What If..? definitely raised the stakes on the storytelling of the MCU when it introduced alternate realities into the table. For the pilot episode of the canon show, its title is What If… Captain Carter Were the First Avenger?, and it circled around Peggy becoming the recipient of the super-soldier serum. Later in the show, a monster with tentacles appeared through a portal. What is that, anyway?

Related
TV Seriesgamesradar.com

Marvel's What If…? is very important to the MCU

Loki actor Tom Hiddleston has hinted that upcoming animated Marvel series What If…? is very important to the MCU. "I am intrigued because I haven't seen the whole thing," he told Jimmy Fallon. "And I know they've got everybody from the Marvel universe to voice their characters... And then it sets up a whole bunch of stuff in the MCU, which I know nothing about."
TV SeriesEngadget

Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ is a fun diversion, but not required viewing

Marvel has often been taken to task for poor pacing on its shows. The Netflix programs were always said to be padded out, with more installments than they really needed per season. The Disney+ era has given us shows with fewer episodes, but that hasn’t deterred complaints about slow pacing. What If…?, premiering this week on the service, has a different problem: It’s frantic and rushed, like a podcast episode played at 1.5x speed.
TV Seriescapradio.org

A Review Of Marvel's New Animated Series: 'What If...'

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. What If... is a new Disney+ animated series placing classic Marvel superhero characters in different circumstances. Our TV critic says it brings insight to some of Marvels most popular characters. Transcript. NOEL KING, HOST:. "What If...?" is Marvel's latest series for Disney...
Comicsimpulsegamer.com

WHAT’S COMING TO MARVEL UNLIMITED THIS AUGUST

Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s digital comics subscription service, offers members unlimited access to over 28,000 issues of Marvel’s classic and newer titles as early as three months after they’re in stores, delivered digitally through your desktop web browser and the award-winning Marvel Unlimited mobile app. Unlock this all-access experience by starting your 7-day free trial today.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

How Many Episodes Will Marvel’s What If..? Have and When are They Released on Disney Plus

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Since the finale of Loki, various alternate realities branched out, and surely, they would definitely be something to look forward to. With Marvel’s What If..?, we’ll finally see some non-canonical stories from the characters we all know and love, and the events we already saw but with a different ending. This brings us to how many episodes will the show have and when will are they released on Disney Plus.
TV SeriesIGN

How What If? Is Like Marvel's Twilight Zone

Actor Jeffrey Wright, who voices The Watcher in the Disney+ series, talks to IGN about how his character and the show What If...? is similar to Rod Serling's seminal sci-fi television series, The Twilight Zone. Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, What If... ? features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T'Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor, and more. The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist. Marvel Studios' first-ever animated series launches on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 11.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Marvel’s What If..? COUNTDOWN: Episode 1, Premiere Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot, Reviews, and Everything You Need To Know

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. A new and exciting show is about to grace Disney+ with Marvel’s What If..? and it will be a massive change in the way we see things as it will introduce various alternate realities and stories of the events and characters that we all know and love. As the series is about to arrive, here is everything you need to know for Episode 1 such as the countdown, cast, trailers, plot, reviews, and the premiere date.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Disney+ Debuts First Clip For Marvel’s What If?

The first of nine episodes for Marvel Studios’ What If? is slated to premiere on August 11th only on Disney+ and we’ve got a sneak peek clip of the episode “Steve” which sees Haley Atwell reprising her role as “Peggy Carter” who, in this case, is “Captain Peggy Carter”, a What If? scenario that sees Peggy Carter take the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers who is sporting familiar armor. As you may can tell, Chris Evans does NOT reprise his role as Steve Rogers.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

Chadwick Boseman Appears in Four Episodes of Marvel’s What If…?

Chadwick Boseman Appears in Four Episodes of Marvel’s What If…?. Marvel Studios’ impending foray into animation with What If…? has a lot of fans excited. Yet it’s also a bittersweet experience, given Chadwick Boseman’s involvement. The show will notably feature Boseman’s final performance as T’Challa following his death last year. But according to What If…? executive producer Brad Winderbaum, Boseman’s appearance won’t be a one-off.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Is Marvel’s What If..? Releasing Weekly or All at Once?

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Marvel has yet another epic show about to arrive and it will be nothing like any other ones they already released as it will delve into a lot of alternate realities and stories of the characters that we all know and love in What If..? As this new series is about to grace the screens, will the episodes be releasing weekly or all at once where it will all be available when it drops?
TV Seriesthedigitalfix.com

What If…? episode 1 review – Marvel meets the Twilight Zone

The Marvel Cinematic Universe explores the impossible in its wonderfully weird new anthology series What If…? It’s basically the Twilight Zone with superheroes and exists as a fun way to explore the fallout of Loki cocking up multiversal cosmic balance when he failed to stop Sylvie from killing Kang. Aptly,...
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel's What If...? Watcher Featurette Released

While 2021 has already seen Marvel Studios release three TV shows — after producing solely feature films for over a decade — the home of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is already preparing for another big first. Next week, Marvel's What If...? will debut on Disney+. It's the first animated project from Marvel Studios, taking a look at different multiversal scenarios with one-shot episodes that place beloved characters in very different circumstances than we're used to seeing.
TV SeriesIGN

Marvel's What If Project - Review

The below review contains discussion of certain plot points of the premiere of What If...?, but no major spoilers. What If...? will start streaming on Disney+ on Aug. 11. For a cinematic universe as tightly plotted as the MCU, Marvel’s What If…? presents some pretty exciting possibilities. With Disney+’s new streaming anthology, years and years of canon, character development, and interconnected stories can be totally ignored in favor of pondering what MCU history would look like if things changed ever so slightly. What If’s premiere episode may delight in proving the only rules of the show are that there are no rules, but there are some cracks in the foundation that could hurt the series going forward.

