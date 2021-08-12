Cancel
Clermont County, OH

GALLERY: SBAAC Boys Golf Tournament at Eagles Nest

Clermont Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rb1RX_0bQ4BCfo00 Photos from the first round of SBAAC Boys Golf Tournament play at Eagles Nest Golf Course. CNE leads the National Division with a team score of 349 after one round. Felicity (404) is second, followed by East Clinton (408). Nathan Ellis (East Clinton) shot a 78 to lead the National Division field. In the American Division, Batavia totaled 322 strokes to lead after one round. Clinton-Massie (333) and New Richmond (339) round out the top three. Ethan Hensley (Batavia) fired a 75 to lead all American Division golfers. [gallery columns="5" link="file" ids="91005,91006,91007,91008,91009,91010,91011,91012,91013,91014,91015,91016,91017,91018,91019,91020,91021,91022,91023,91024,91025,91026,91027,91028,91029,91030,91031,91032,91033,91034,91035,91036,91037,91038,91039,91040,91041,91042,91043,91044,91045,91046,91047,91048,91049,91050,91051,91052,91053,91054,91055,91056,91057,91058,91059,91060,91061,91062,91063,91064,91065,91066,91067,91068,91069,91070,91071,91072,91073,91074,91075,91076,91077,91078,91079,91080,91081,91082,91083,91084,91085,91086,91087,91088,91089,91090,91091,91092,91093,91094,91095,91096,91097,91098,91099,91100,91101,91102,91103,91104,91105,91106,91107,91108,91109,91110,91111,91112,91113"]

