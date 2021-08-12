Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Genetic variants of SDCCAG8 and MAGI2 in mitosis-related pathway genes are independent predictors of cutaneous melanoma-specific survival.

physiciansweekly.com
 5 days ago

Mitosis is a prognostic factor for cutaneous melanoma (CM), but accurate mitosis detection in CM tissues is difficult. Therefore, the 8th Edition of the American Joint Committee on Cancer staging system has removed mitotic rate as a category criterion of the tumor T-category, based on the evidence that mitotic rate was not an independent prognostic factor for melanoma survival. Since single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) have been shown to be potential predictors for cutaneous melanoma-specific survival (CMSS), we investigated the potential prognostic value of SNPs in mitosis-related pathway genes in CMSS by analyzing their associations with outcomes of 850 CM patients from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in a discovery dataset and validated the findings in another dataset of 409 CM patients from the Harvard University Nurses’ Health Study and Health Professionals Follow-up Study. In both datasets, we identified two SNPs (SDCCAG8 rs10803138 G>A and MAGI2 rs3807694 C>T) as independent prognostic factors for CMSS, with adjusted allelic hazards ratios of 1.49 (95% confidence interval=1.17-1.90, P=0.001) and 1.45 (1.13-1.86, P=0.003), respectively. Furthermore, their combined unfavorable alleles also predicted poor survival in both discovery and validation datasets in a dose-response manner (P =0.0006 and 0.0001, respectively). Additional functional analysis revealed that both SDCCAG8 rs10803138 A and MAGI2 rs3807694 T alleles were associated with elevated mRNA expression levels in normal tissues. Therefore, these findings suggest that SDCCAG8 rs10803138 G>A and MAGI2 rs3807694 C>T are independent prognostic biomarkers for CMSS, possibly by regulating the mRNA expression of the corresponding genes involved in mitosis.

www.physiciansweekly.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvard#Melanoma#Sichuan University#Mitosis#Cmss#Department Of Dermatology#Duke Cancer Institute#School Of Public Health#Indiana University#Department Of Medicine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Country
China
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
Cancerphysiciansweekly.com

A UVB-responsive common variant at chromosome band 7p21.1 confers tanning response and melanoma risk via regulation of the aryl hydrocarbon receptor, AHR.

By Mai Xu,Lindsey Mehl,Tongwu Zhang,Rohit Thakur,Hayley Sowards,Timothy Myers,Lea Jessop,Alessandra Chesi,Matthew E Johnson,Andrew D Wells,Helen T Michael,Patricia Bunda,Kristine Jones,Herbert Higson,Rebecca C Hennessey,Ashley Jermusyk,Michael A Kovacs,Maria Teresa Landi,Mark M Iles,Alisa M Goldstein, ,Jiyeon Choi,Stephen J Chanock,Struan F A Grant,Raj Chari,Glenn Merlino,Matthew H Law,Kevin M Brown. Genome-wide association studies (GWASs) have identified a...
Cancerphysiciansweekly.com

Clinicopathologic Characteristics and Prognostic Factors Impacting Survival in Melanoma of the Eyelid: Running Title: Prognostic Factors for Survival in Melanoma of the Eyelid.

To examine prognostic factors for survival in patients with melanoma of the eyelid. Retrospective cohort analysis SETTING: Population-based study STUDY POPULATION: Patients with primary melanoma of the eyelid diagnosed in the Surveillance, Epidemiology and End Results database between 1975 and 2016. Survival rates estimated by Kaplan-Meier analysis and mortality hazard...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Novel Approaches Optimize Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy for Neuroendocrine Tumors

Rising interest in SSTR2-targeted radiopharmaceuticals has led to the evaluation of numerous ways to optimize peptide receptor radionuclide therapy in patients with neuroendocrine tumors. Rising interest in SSTR2-targeted radiopharmaceuticals has led to the evaluation of numerous ways to optimize peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) in patients with neuroendocrine tumors (NETs),...
Cancerdocwirenews.com

A Novel Ferroptosis-Related Gene Model for Overall Survival Predictions of Bladder Urothelial Carcinoma Patients

Front Oncol. 2021 Jul 27;11:698856. doi: 10.3389/fonc.2021.698856. eCollection 2021. INTRODUCTION: Bladder cancer is the most common urinary tract malignancy, and 90% of bladder tumors are urothelial cell carcinomas. Ferroptosis is a new form of cell death discovered in recent years, which is an iron-dependent form of cell death characterized by the lethal intracellular accumulation of lipid-based reactive oxygen species. Ferroptosis is considered to be a double-edged sword for cancer and cancer therapy.
Cancerphysiciansweekly.com

Non-small cell lung carcinoma histopathological subtype phenotyping using high-dimensional multinomial multiclass CT radiomics signature.

The aim of this study was to identify the most important features and assess their discriminative power in the classification of the subtypes of NSCLC. This study involved 354 pathologically proven NSCLC patients including 134 squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), 110 large cell carcinoma (LCC), 62 not other specified (NOS), and 48 adenocarcinoma (ADC). In total, 1433 radiomics features were extracted from 3D volumes of interest drawn on the malignant lesion identified on CT images. Wrapper algorithm and multivariate adaptive regression splines were implemented to identify the most relevant/discriminative features. A multivariable multinomial logistic regression was employed with 1000 bootstrapping samples based on the selected features to classify four main subtypes of NSCLC.
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Prognostic Implications of Immune-Related Gene Pairs Signatures in Bladder Cancer

J Oncol. 2021 Jul 26;2021:5345181. doi: 10.1155/2021/5345181. eCollection 2021. Compelling evidence indicates that immune function is correlated with the prognosis of bladder cancer (BC). Here, we aimed to develop a clinically translatable immune-related gene pairs (IRGPs) prognostic signature to estimate the overall survival (OS) of bladder cancer. From the 251 prognostic-related IRGPs, 37 prognostic-related IRGPs were identified using LASSO regression. We identified IRGPs with the potential to be prognostic markers. The established risk scores divided BC patients into high and low risk score groups, and the survival analysis showed that risk score was related to OS in the TCGA-training set (p < 0.001; HR = 7.5 [5.3, 10]). ROC curve analysis showed that the AUC for the 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year follow-up was 0.820, 0.883, and 0.879, respectively. The model was verified in the TCGA-testing set and external dataset GSE13507. Multivariate analysis showed that risk score was an independent prognostic predictor in patients with BC. In addition, significant differences were found in gene mutations, copy number variations, and gene expression levels in patients with BC between the high and low risk score groups. Gene set enrichment analysis showed that, in the high-risk score group, multiple immune-related pathways were inhibited, and multiple mesenchymal phenotype-related pathways were activated. Immune infiltration analysis revealed that immune cells associated with poor prognosis of BC were upregulated in the high-risk score group, whereas immune cells associated with a better prognosis of BC were downregulated in the high-risk score group. Other immunoregulatory genes were also differentially expressed between high and low risk score groups. A 37 IRGPs-based risk score signature is presented in this study. This signature can efficiently classify BC patients into high and low risk score groups. This signature can be exploited to select high-risk BC patients for more targeted treatment.
Sciencephysiciansweekly.com

Evaluation of Subclinical Alterations in Retinal Layers and Microvascular Structures with OCT and OCTA in Healthy Young Short-term Smokers.

To detect the changes that can be determined with optical coherence tomography(OCT) and optical coherence tomography angiography(OCTA) in young and short-term smokers. In this cross-sectional, observational, and comparative study, 45 healthy smokers and 45 healthy non-smoker control participants were included. Those with a smoking history between 1 year to 5 years and an average of 10-30 cigarettes per day were included in the study. OCT and OCTA measurements were made at least 60 minutes after smoking and at least 8 hours after caffeine-containing beverages in order to end the effect of nicotine on systemic and retinal blood flow in the smoking group.
Sciencephysiciansweekly.com

In situ DESI-MSI lipidomic profiles of mucosal margin of oral squamous cell carcinoma.

Although there is consensus that the optimal safe margin is ≥ 5mm, obtaining clear margins (≥5 mm) intraoperatively seems to be the major challenge. We applied a molecular diagnostic method at the lipidomic level to determine the safe surgical resection margin of OSCC by desorption electrospray ionisation mass spectrometry imaging (DESI-MSI).
Tampa, FLNewswise

Moffitt Researchers Show Beta-Cutaneous HPV May Be Predictor of Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Newswise — TAMPA, Fla. — Keratinocyte carcinomas, including basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas, are the most common types of cancer in the United States, with approximately 5.4 million cases diagnosed each year. Despite their low mortality rate, keratinocyte carcinomas are associated with significant medical problems caused by treatment and health care costs. Therefore, new biomarkers are needed to aid in identifying patients at risk of developing keratinocyte carcinomas. In a new article published online ahead of print in the journal Cancer Research, Moffitt Cancer Center researchers demonstrate a link between the presence of cutaneous human papillomavirus and the incidence of squamous cell carcinomas and identify key characteristics of infection that may contribute to development of the disease.
Diseases & Treatmentsphysiciansweekly.com

Novel role of long non-coding RNAs in autoimmune cutaneous disease.

Systemic autoimmune rheumatic diseases (SARDs) are a heterogeneous group of chronic multisystem inflammatory disorders that are thought to have a complex pathophysiology, which is not yet fully understood. Recently, the role of non-coding RNAs, including long non-coding RNA (lncRNA), has been of particular interest in the pathogenesis of SARDs. We aimed to summarize the potential roles of lncRNA in SARDs affecting the skin including, systemic sclerosis (SSc), dermatomyositis (DM) and cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE). We conducted a narrative review summarizing original articles published until July 19, 2021, regarding lncRNA associated with SSc, DM, and CLE. Several lncRNAs were hypothesized to play an important role in disease pathogenesis of SSc, DM and CLE. In SSc, Negative Regulator of IFN Response (NRIR) was thought to modulate Interferon (IFN) response in monocytes, anti-sense gene to X-inactivation specific transcript (TSIX) to regulate increased collagen stability, HOX transcript antisense RNA (HOTAIR) to increase numbers of myofibroblasts, OTUD6B-Anti-Sense RNA 1 to decrease fibroblast apoptosis, ncRNA00201 to regulate pathways in SSc pathogenesis and carcinogenesis, H19X potentiating TGF-β-driven extracellular matrix production, and finally PSMB8-AS1 potentiates IFN response. In DM, linc-DGCR6-1 expression was hypothesized to target the USP18 protein, a type 1 IFN-inducible protein that is considered a key regulator of IFN signaling. Additionally, AL136018.1 is suggested to regulate the expression Cathepsin G, which increases the permeability of vascular endothelial cells and the chemotaxis of inflammatory cells in peripheral blood and muscle tissue in DM. Lastly, lnc-MIPOL1-6 and lnc-DDX47-3 in discoid CLE were thought to be associated with the expression of chemokines, which are significant in Th1 mediated disease. In this review, we summarize the key lncRNAs that may drive pathogenesis of these connective tissue diseases and could potentially serve as therapeutic targets in the future.
CancerMedPage Today

Combination Improves Survival in Hepatitis-Related Liver Cancer

Combining a PD-1 inhibitor and a bevacizumab biosimilar led to significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) in untreated, unresectable hepatitis-associated hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) versus targeted therapy, a China-led randomized trial showed. Median PFS improved from 2.8 months with sorafenib (Nexavar) to 4.6 months with sintilimab and...
Sciencephysiciansweekly.com

Natural products attenuate PI3K/Akt/mTOR signaling pathway: A promising strategy in regulating neurodegeneration.

By Sajad Fakhri,Amin Iranpanah,Mohammad Mehdi Gravandi,Seyed Zachariah Moradi,Mohammad Ranjbari,Mohammad Bagher Majnooni,Javier Echeverría,Yaping Qi,Mingfu Wang,Pan Liao,Mohammad Hosein Farzaei,Jianbo Xiao. As common, progressive, and chronic causes of disability and death, neurodegenerative diseases (NDDs) significantly threaten human health, while no effective treatment is available. Given the engagement of multiple dysregulated pathways in neurodegeneration,...
Sciencephysiciansweekly.com

Urine marker analysis identifies evidence for persistent glomerular podocyte injury across allograft lifespan.

Long-term kidney transplant (KT) survival has remained relatively stagnant. Protocol biopsy studies suggest that glomerulosclerosis is a significant contributor to long-term graft failure. We previously demonstrated that podocyte loss in the 1 year post-transplantation predicted long-term allograft survival. However, whether increased podocyte loss continues over the lifespan of a KT remains unclear. We performed a cross-sectional analysis of 1,182 urine samples from 260 KT recipients up to 19-years after transplantation. Urine pellet mRNAs were assayed for podocyte (NPHS2/podocin and nephrin/NPHS1), distal tubule (aquaporin2), and profibrotic cytokine (TGFbeta1). Multivariable generalized estimating equations were used to obtain “population-averaged” effects for these markers over time post-KT. Consistent with early stresses both podocyte and tubular markers increased immediately post-KT. However, only podocyte markers continued to increase long-term. A role for hypertrophic stresses in driving podocyte loss over time is implied by their association with donor BMI, recipient BMI and donor-recipient BMI mismatch at transplantation. Furthermore, urine pellet podocin mRNA was associated with urine TGFbeta1, proteinuria and reduced eGFR, thereby linking podocyte injury to allograft fibrosis and survival. In conclusion we observed that podocyte loss continues long-term post-KT suggesting an important role in driving late graft loss. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
Sciencephysiciansweekly.com

Cohort and Nested Case-Control Study of Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma in Solid Organ Transplant Recipients, by Medication.

By Jennifer R Dusendang,Ekama Carlson,David S Lee,Sangeeta Marwaha,Shabnam Madani,Stacey E Alexeeff,Allison Webber,Nelson B Goes,Lisa J Herrinton. Knowledge is needed about squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC) risk in solid organ transplant recipients (SOTRs) using contemporary immunosuppressive regimens. Evaluate risk of cSCC in relation to medications used by SOTRs. The cohort and nest...
Sciencethemountvernongrapevine.com

NIH Scientists Develop Faster COVID-19 Test

Scientists at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) have developed a new sample preparation method to detect SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The method bypasses extraction of the virus’ genetic RNA material, simplifying sample purification and potentially reducing test time and cost. The method is the result of a collaboration among researchers at the National Eye Institute (NEI), the NIH Clinical Center (CC), and the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR).
Sciencephysiciansweekly.com

Association Between Graft Function and Urine CXCL10 and Acylcarnitines Levels in Kidney Transplant Recipients.

To evaluate post-transplantation graft functions noninvasively by using urine C-X-C motif chemokine 10 (CXCL10) and metabolome analysis. The 65 living-donor kidney-transplant recipients in our cohort underwent renal biopsy to investigate possible graft dysfunction. The patients were divided into 2 groups, according to pathology reports: chronic allograft dysfunction (CAD; n = 18) and antibody-mediated/humoral allograft rejection (AMR; n = 16). The control group was composed of renal transplant recipients with stable health (n = 33). We performed serum creatinine, blood urea nitrogen (BUN), cystatin C, urine protein, CXCL10, and metabolome analyses on specimens from the patients.
Sciencephysiciansweekly.com

Toxic Dust Exposure Tied to Liver Disease in WTC Responders

MONDAY, Aug. 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Early arrival at the site after the attack on Sept. 11, 2001, is associated with an increased risk for hepatic steatosis among World Trade Center (WTC) responders, according to a study published online July 30 in the American Journal of Industrial Medicine. Artit...
Sciencephysiciansweekly.com

Background of patients with Aerococcus spp. detected in blood cultures, and drug sensitivity of Aerococcus spp.

This study aimed to review the clinical characteristics of patients with Aerococcus spp. detected by blood culture, and drug susceptibility of Aerococcus spp. All cases of Aerococcus spp. determined using blood culture between June 2013 and May 2020 in a single institution were included; patient information (age, sex, comorbidities, outcome, diagnosis, antimicrobial agents) was analyzed. The cohort comprised 25 patients (18 [72%] men and 7 [28%] women; median age, 84.5 [range, 75-87] years). Thirteen (52%) patients had urinary tract infections(UTI) caused by Aerococcus spp. All patients had a favorable prognosis, except 1 who died owing to infective endocarditis. Drug susceptibility testing showed that most isolates were susceptible to β-lactams except 1. However, 24 (96%) cases were resistant to trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole and 10 (40%) to quinolones. Aerococcus spp. are important causative agents of bacteremia and UTI. The increasing reports of Aerococcus spp. infections could lead to better treatment schemes and facilitate diagnosis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy