Airline Stock Roundup: LUV's Delta Variant-Led Warning, CPA's July Traffic & More
In the past week, Southwest Airlines' LUV management stated that it will be difficult for the company to be profitable in the September quarter as bookings in recent times are being affected by the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The current stance is therefore in stark contrast to the commentary made last month, which suggested that the company expects to be profitable in the third and the fourth quarter of 2021.
