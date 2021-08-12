Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Lombardi's Cafe

By Scott Joseph
scottjosephorlando.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLombardi’s has long been my go-to fishmonger. I always appreciate the variety of fresh fish even though I generally stick to a few usuals. (Swordfish steaks cooked sous vide is my current favorite.) But I always try to get to the shop early, as soon as it opens, to get...

www.scottjosephorlando.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England Clam Chowder#Fish Fillet#Fresh Fish#White Fish#Food Drink#Lombardi S Cafe#N E
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

41% Think This Sandwich Shop Has The Worst Quality Meat

There are hundreds of places you could turn to when you're looking to grab a quick meal, but not every day calls for a greasy burger and fries. If you're yearning to chow down on something a bit fresher during your next lunch break, perhaps you could join in with the other 300 million Americans every day, per History, who turn to a delicious sandwich piled high with meats, cheese, and veggies in order to quell hunger.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

This Is The Best Restaurant In The World, According To Bobby Flay

There are many things that can lead people to love a restaurant. According to Lightspeed HQ, the key to a great restaurant experience can include "friendly, personalized service, consistently great food, a memorable atmosphere, [and] efficient customer service." Gordon Ramsay somewhat agrees, telling the Future of Business and Tech that "A great restaurant will recognize locals instantly, understand how much time they have to dine in that restaurant and then, for me, it's all about the attention to detail — the specials to the cocktails to the lighting to the music to the seating arrangements."
BusinessPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Banquet Frozen Meals Are So Cheap

As every college student who has been down to their last dollar knows, there are some reliable go-to meals you can make that do not require a lot of money — or even a stove. Microwavable dishes like ramen noodles, Totino's pizza rolls, and Kraft Easy Mac have made up the entirety of some scholars' diets. But, for those discerning undergrads who appreciate a little diversity in their dinner offerings, a Banquet frozen meal provides just that, with savory sides and even dessert pairings in some of their more premium packages.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Whatever Happened To Lum's Restaurant?

There are so many restaurants that were once popular and full of hungry bellies every day. Restaurants like Sambo's, a pancake house, Chi-Chi's, a casual Mexican dining experience and even the original Mcdonald's aren't around anymore, per Delish. Instead, it was turned into an unofficial museum in 1971!. The historical...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

3-Layer Magic Cake Recipe

Magic cakes are unique desserts that are perfect for anyone who likes to satisfy their sweet tooth with a wide range of textures. The "magic" in this recipe isn't just from its delicious taste; the batter, which is mixed together as a single combination, separates over the course of baking into three layers that create a journey through crispy, creamy, and dense textures.
Restaurantsmashed.com

27% Agree This Restaurant Has The Worst Onion Rings

Good onion rings can make or break a fast food restaurant experience. Too greasy and soggy, and these breaded and fried onions never make it to your mouth because you are too busy squeezing out every bit of oil before you could actually ever take a bite. Too cold? You might as well have skipped them all together. Not crispy and well-seasoned enough, and you will never order that chain's onion rings again.
RecipesFood52

Double-Chocolate Pudding Cake

This year, I was lucky enough to be home visiting my family for my birthday. My mom asked me the night before my birthday what kind of cake I would want. Truthfully, I hadn’t thought of anything; I had planned to bake myself a pie. But I searched the corners of my brain, knowing I’d find a craving. I described for my mom a chilled chocolate sheet cake frosted with whipped cream. She baked me one of the most delicious cakes I’ve ever had in my life—and I immediately set about writing my own version of it. The base is a delicious devil’s food sheet cake, poked with large holes that are filled with a homemade chocolate pudding. As the cake chills, it absorbs moisture from the pudding, becoming one incredibly delicious texture. Top it with the aforementioned whipped cream, and you have an easy cake worthy of a serious celebration. For an even simpler version of this cake, use your favorite boxed cake mix and a box of instant chocolate pudding mix prepared as directed, then pick up at step 6.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Fishy Restaurant: Impossible Burger Robert Irvine Called Delicious

If there's one takeaway from Food Network's "Restaurant: Impossible," it's that when host and British chef Robert Irvine gives you advice, the best course of action is to follow it to a T. Despite how stubborn the chefs are, or how lazy the manager may be, Irvine always manages to get his way. Within two days, he tweaks family recipes while preserving restaurant legacies. In addition, he modernizes outdated menus and interiors, ultimately paving the way for restaurants to have successful futures.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Is Robert Irvine Ever Worried The Health Department Will Shut Down Restaurant: Impossible Locations?

If you're a fan of reality television restaurant makeover shows, you're familiar with the creepy-crawly critters, dead mice, and gag-triggering spoiled food that lurk in some professional kitchens. Let's face it: A restaurant owner who agrees to reveal back-of-the-house dirty corners and grease-encrusted gadgets in exchange for a last-ditch effort to save the business is already on thin ice, so when a television show like "Restaurant: Impossible" shows up to record it all and blast it nationwide, are they risking the wrath of the local health inspector?
RestaurantsOnlyInYourState

Known For Its Prime Rib, Lindey’s Prime Steak House Is An Old-School Joint With Mouthwatering Food

Sometimes, there’s nothing more delicious than a savory steak dinner – especially one accompanied by your classic potatoes, bread, and salad. Luckily, that’s just what you’ll find at one of Minnesota’s best old-school steakhouses. Lindey’s Prime Steak House has been a go-to spot for decades, serving mouthwatering prime rib dinners that keep people coming back again and again. If you’re looking for an outstanding meal in a casual setting, have a meal at Lindey’s. Read on below to learn more:
Recipesnorthcentralpa.com

Fresh Corn Chowder

My Dad loved hot soup — all year ’round. A bowl (or two) of potato soup or oyster stew was the perfect meal for him. Pop had one quirk about any soup and that was he wanted it served hot — very hot. At picnics and block parties, Dad chowed down on steaming hot bean soup right from the kettle hanging over the fire while others stood around, Styrofoam cup and white plastic soup spoon in hand, blowing on it frantically so they could take a taste.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

21% Agree This Chain Restaurant Has The Worst Quality Chicken

Great chicken recipes make dinners easy, and there is so much you can do with this one meat. There are chicken dishes that are so good that you'll want to make them every day, including shredded chicken recipes that you can quickly whip up. But what if you want to take the night off from cooking?
Recipesaymag.com

Recipe Monday: Cheesy Ground Beef and Rice Casserole

Recipe Monday: Cheesy Ground Beef and Rice Casserole. Enough of the summer foods, we want something hearty! And here it is. It combines ground beef, which we hope you’ll shop with your local cattle rancher, along with rice (again Arkansas products galore on that one) and there’s even a mushroom guy from Wye. Mountain, that is. This is a delicious recipe everyone will like.
Recipesmashed.com

Old-Fashioned Vegetable Beef Soup Recipe

When you think of a hearty, nourishing soup, you probably also think of the colder autumn or winter months. The same is usually true for chef and recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge, but she also knows that there's never a bad time for a great soup. "We are soup lovers in our house, especially in the autumn and wintertime, but we also have it when we are sick or unwell, and it always goes down a treat. There's nothing like an old-fashioned soup, you cannot go wrong: Even in summer, this soup is a hug to your internal system!"
Houston, TXhoustonfoodfinder.com

22 New Restaurants Participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2021

Houston Restaurant Weeks (HRW) is back for its 19th year with enough new restaurants to fill the Astrodome. This year’s dining-for-charity fundraiser is from August 1 through Sept 6 — just over a month — and it is the largest event of its kind in the United States. Over 200 restaurants participate by creating prix fixe menus at set prices, and a portion of the sales benefits the Houston Food Bank.
RestaurantsEater

Austin Chicken Salad Restaurant Finds a Forever Home

Ghost kitchen restaurant Chicken Salad Shoppe has opened a new permanent location with dine-in space as of July 26. The relocated restaurant is found within the Furniture Mall of Texas at 12901 North I-35, Building 3, Suite 300 in the Parmer Center. The menu remains the same: the signature chicken...
Houston, TXPosted by
Jenn Leach

Freebirds Houston Restaurant Review

I recently had Freebirds for a meal in Houston. This review will go over the food and overall impression. Let's go!. Freebirds is a chain restaurant serving Mexican food like burritos, tacos, salads, burrito bowls, nachos and quesadillas. They also have family meal kits and kids meals. They're a Chipotle competitor but they offer a few things that make them stand out like their assorted burrito tortillas, for example.

Comments / 0

Community Policy