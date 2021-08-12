Cancel
Green Bay, WI

Announcing the new Graduate Programs Manager Marci Hoffman

By Sue Bodilly
uwgb.edu
 5 days ago

The Office of Graduate Studies is excited to announce the hire of a new Graduate Programs manager. Starting Monday, August 16, 2021, Marci Hoffman (she/her/hers) will be joining us after spending the past three years as the education manager at the Trout Museum of Art in Appleton, Wis. She has a B.S. in Anthropology from UW-Oshkosh, a M.S. in Educational Leadership from UW-Oshkosh, and has worked in in various roles throughout higher education since 2007. Hoffman worked in the UW Oshkosh Office of Graduate Studies, where she performed such functions as thesis and dissertation review, management of graduate assistantships, worked closely with students and Graduate Program coordinators on policies and procedures, and even served more broadly at UWO as the University Staff Senate President.

