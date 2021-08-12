Cancel
Virtual Phoenix Forum, August 19, is ‘Graduate Education as the Next Step to Success’

By Sue Bodilly
Cover picture for the articleHave you considered taking the next educational step? Have you debated if it’s the right time for graduate school? Do you keep saying, “I just need to do it, find the right graduate school, and apply?” Then you need to join us on Thursday, August 19 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. for the next Phoenix Forum virtual speaker event, Soaring to the Next Level: Graduate Education as the Next Step to Success, and hear from UW-Green Bay graduate studies experts Pieter deHart and Morgan Theobald.

