Asphalt paving scheduled for Lemay Avenue beginning Aug. 16

Darren Moritz, Street Maintenance Program Manager, 970-556-1495, DMoritz@fcgov.com

The City of Fort Collins Streets Department will begin an asphalt paving project on Lemay Avenue between Prospect Road and Riverside Avenue on Monday, Aug. 16, weather permitting.

Lemay Avenue will be closed in one direction at a time with the southbound lanes being closed first for several days, followed by the northbound lanes.

Drivers should be aware of changing traffic patterns and consider alternate routes. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained.

Work is expected to last 8 to 10 days, weather permitting. The asphalt paving is part of the Street Maintenance Program.

This mile of road repaving is the last of three miles that will be repaved on Lemay Avenue this summer from Riverside Avenue to Horsetooth Road.

Weather has a large influence on the schedule, and construction may be delayed because of precipitation or unforeseen circumstances. A map and phasing plan are attached to this press release.

Work Zone Information

Typical working hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., however, work may occur outside these times or on the weekends to expedite the project. Alternate routes are suggested to avoid the construction zones.

For more information about the Street Maintenance Program, please visit fcgov.com/smp or call the Streets Department at 970-221-6615.