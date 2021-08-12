Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Coachella promoter AEG sets mandatory vaccination policy for fans and staff

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Concert giant AEG Presents, which runs marquee festivals like Coachella and Stagecoach along with local clubs like the Roxy and El Rey Theater, announced a mandatory vaccination policy for staff and fans at its future shows. The policy, which fully kicks in on Oct. 1, will not...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Coachella, CA
Health
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles, CA
Health
City
Coachella, CA
Coachella, CA
Entertainment
Coachella, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
San Bernardino, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
Louisiana State
Local
California Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Isbell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aeg#Nightclub#Vaccinations#Aeg Presents#El Rey Theater#Firefly#Live Nation#Bottlerock#Dead Company#Los Angeles Times#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Public HealthPosted by
92.9 NIN

AEG Presents to Require Proof of Vaccination for Concertgoers + Staff

The music industry continues to take measures to try to ensure the safety of concertgoers as COVID cases start to rise again. The latest to take action and share their plan is AEG Presents, the nation's second-largest live events promoter. In a statement released to the public via their website, the company revealed that both fans and staff will need proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to enter venues for their shows.
HealthNews Channel 25

AEG to require proof of vaccination for fans, crews at all its venues in U.S.

AEG Presents announced on Thursday that beginning Oct. 1, fans and crews will need to show proof of vaccination at any of the venues they own or operate in the United States. “We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status,” said Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and Chairman and CEO, AEG Presents, in a press release. “Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again. We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers.”
HealthPosted by
Pitchfork

AEG to Implement Full Vaccination Mandate for Concert Attendees and Staff

Prominent concert promoter Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) will begin mandating proof of full vaccination for concert attendees and venue staff members for all of its shows moving forward, the company announced earlier today. The new policy will go into full effect on October 1, a date that was chosen “to allow time for any eligible unvaccinated ticketholders and staff to reach fully vaccinated status should they choose to do so.” AEG will also be implementing a vaccine or negative COVID-19 test policy in states where it is legal, leading up to the October 1 date.
Public Healththeprp.com

Concert Promoter AEG Announce Upcoming Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Status For Admittance To Their Venues And Events

AEG Presents, one the largest concert promoters in the United States, have announced that those attending their shows, festivals, etc. in the U.S. will be required to have a full COVID-19 vaccination to be granted admittance. That policy will go into effect starting October 01st. Prior to that, they will allow either proof of a full vaccination of a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of the event.
Public Healthhotnewhiphop.com

Coachella To Require Proof Of Vaccination As AEG Implements New Rules: Report

If you are one of the tens of thousands of people aching to retreat to the deserts of California for a multiday festival, you are in for some good news. Coachella fans have been waiting on pins and needles for the coveted festival to make its triumphant return since 2019, and we recently reported that the event is all set up to begin once again next year. The big announcement was made back in June, however, Coachella organizers released their set of safety guidelines this week.
Coachella, CAKESQ

Coachella and Stagecoach attendees will have to be vaccinated says AEG

AEG Presents, the parent company of Goldenvoice announced Thursday that it will be requiring proof of vaccination for entry into its owned and operated clubs, theatres, and festivals. According to a news release from AEG, 'The decision comes on the heels of the dramatic surge in Covid-19 cases as the Delta variant spreads throughout the United States.
IndustryThe FADER

AEG announces vaccine mandate for staff and concertgoers

Entertainment company AEG has announced a vaccine mandate for every employee and attendees at its upcoming festivals and any event at an AEG-owned venue, according to a Variety report. The mandate will cover a large swatch of concerts, as AEG is one of the biggest live entertainment companies in the country.
Public Healthmagneticmag.com

AEG Requiring All Fans & Employees To Be Vaccinated Against COVID In October

As the Delta strain continues to spread, more and more events and festivals are starting to mandate vaccinations for entry to events. AEG, one of the largest event operators in North America, is now saying for entry to their concerts, people will need to get vaccinated against COVID-19. All attendees will be required to show proof of full vaccination (that means two shots or the one if it is Johnson & Johnson) starting October 1st. Up until that date, full vaccination or proof of a negative test 72 hours before will get you into a show. All event staff at their venues and events will need to be vaccinated as well.
EntertainmentPosted by
The Press

Ovation TV Statement on AEG Presents Pro-Vaccination Policy

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strong pro-vaccination policy statement, AEG Presents has announced they will now require proof of vaccination for all crew and ticketholders at all of its U.S. venues. We applaud the move as decisive action to keep concert-goers safe, but we must acknowledge that as one of the largest event producers and venue owners, AEG has the leverage and financial resources to take this stance without suffering repercussions. Unfortunately, smaller arts organizations across the country have to face vaccination policy decisions with fear of alienating audiences or financial loss. This is a critical moment where we need to install leadership at the federal level for the arts sector in the form of a Secretary of Arts and Culture, so that all arts organizations have unified guidelines and support as they try to reopen.
Indio, CAABC7 Los Angeles

Coachella, Stagecoach festivals to require fans to show proof of vaccination in order to attend

INDIO, Calif. (CNS) -- The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals will require fans to show proof of vaccination in order to attend, festival organizers announced Thursday. AEG Presents said it will be requiring proof of vaccination for entry into its owned and operated clubs, theatres and festivals nationwide no later than Oct. 1 -- including the Coachella Music & Arts Festival and the country-themed Stagecoach Festival in Indio.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
MercuryNews

Mountain Winery, Warfield join venues that will require vaccine proof

Concert heavyweight AEG Presents has announced it will soon begin requiring music fans to show proof of full vaccination in order to enter its many venues and festivals. The presenter joins Live Nation and Another Planet Entertainment in demanding that ticketholders submit proof of vaccination or negative COVID test. Although some of the specifics in each policy might differ, those who plan to attend concerts this summer and fall should know that at most venues they will almost certainly be asked to prove they have gotten a full vaccination or tested negative for COVID in the last two or three days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy