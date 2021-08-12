Review: Music makes 'Respect' sing but the Aretha Franklin biopic feels phony

Aretha Franklin’s voice was singular. It touched our heart and minds. Her name became synonymous with gospel and later soul music. Reflecting on the expansive six-decade career of Aretha Franklin, it is important to recognise that you do not survive the entertainment industry without a sustainable signature personal brand. There are many branding lessons we can draw from this every day “natural woman” who claimed she was “just the lady next door” when off stage and who is universally accepted as a remarkable talent when singing, as highlighted by the significant soul-defining moments shared below: