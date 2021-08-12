Review: Music makes 'Respect' sing but the Aretha Franklin biopic feels phony
Even if you don't know Aretha Franklin's story, you can guess every second of "Respect." Starring Jennifer Hudson, "Respect" follows the template of music biopics (struggles/stardom/addiction/redemption), seemingly determined to be "What's Love Got to Do With It, Too." Like Tina Turner, Franklin survived an abusive relationship with an early musical/romantic mentor but called the shots herself in a triumphant career resurgence. It's not that the lives of virtually every singer given the musical biography treatment were similar; it's that the movies make them seem that way.
