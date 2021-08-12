Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Review: Music makes 'Respect' sing but the Aretha Franklin biopic feels phony

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven if you don't know Aretha Franklin's story, you can guess every second of "Respect." Starring Jennifer Hudson, "Respect" follows the template of music biopics (struggles/stardom/addiction/redemption), seemingly determined to be "What's Love Got to Do With It, Too." Like Tina Turner, Franklin survived an abusive relationship with an early musical/romantic mentor but called the shots herself in a triumphant career resurgence. It's not that the lives of virtually every singer given the musical biography treatment were similar; it's that the movies make them seem that way.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
James Cleveland
Person
Tate Donovan
Person
Ella Fitzgerald
Person
Tituss Burgess
Person
Aretha Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Muscle Shoals#Mpaa#Startribune Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesEssence

This Is Who Patti LaBelle Wants To Portray Her In A Biopic

Her choice(s) definitely have the vocals for the job. Patti LaBelle, often described as the “Godmother of Soul,” continues to reinvent herself as an artist, actress and businesswoman. With a career spanning over six decades, this iconic songstress recently spoke to Access Hollywood about some of her moments as a musician, her booming pie business, and who she would like to portray her in a biopic.
Musicgobankingrates.com

How Rich is Jennifer Hudson?

Despite not technically winning the competition, Jennifer Hudson won our hearts on season three of “American Idol.” She has continued to prove herself as a powerhouse in acting and singing, as well as entrepreneurship, over the last 17 years. Something that makes Hudson truly unique is that iconoclast Aretha Franklin chose Hudson to play her in “Respect,” the biopic of Franklin’s life that was released on August 13.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Aretha Franklin: The Little-Known Traumas That Fueled Her Music

Aretha Franklin’s voice may be deeply familiar to millions, but her origin story is lesser known—and that was by the Queen of Soul’s design. When the singer-songwriter commissioned a memoir, 1999’s From These Roots, it largely glossed over traumatic milestones in the performer’s life, including the death of Aretha’s mother, when the singer was only 10; Aretha’s pregnancy at 12 years old; her first marriage; and her alleged battles with alcohol.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Grace Franklin Pays Tribute To Grandmother Aretha By Singing 'Ain't No Way' [Watch]

A video of Grace Franklin, the granddaughter of music legend Aretha Franklin, singing one of the late music icon's songs has been doing the rounds on the internet. The 15-year-old proved that talent truly runs in the family by delivering a heartwarming rendition of her grandmother's favorite song, "Ain't No Way," at the movie premiere of "Respect" in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Celebritiescelebritypage.com

Remembering Aretha Franklin, Who Passed Away Three Years Ago Today

Today, we celebrate the life of Aretha Franklin, who passed away on August 16th 2018. This past weekend, the film Respect hit theaters. Respect is a biopic that chronicles the life of the Queen of Soul. It's only fitting that this the film was released around the three year anniversary of her death. In Respect, Jennifer Hudson portrays the legendary singer, and her performance has been met with critical acclaim. Today, Hudson shared a 2016 clip of Franklin singing and playing the piano to Twitter:
MusicThrive Global

Brand Yourself Like Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin’s voice was singular. It touched our heart and minds. Her name became synonymous with gospel and later soul music. Reflecting on the expansive six-decade career of Aretha Franklin, it is important to recognise that you do not survive the entertainment industry without a sustainable signature personal brand. There are many branding lessons we can draw from this every day “natural woman” who claimed she was “just the lady next door” when off stage and who is universally accepted as a remarkable talent when singing, as highlighted by the significant soul-defining moments shared below:
CelebritiesBillboard

Jennifer Hudson Demands 'Respect' on 'Late Show,' Talks Last Conversation With Aretha Franklin

Jennifer Hudson hit The Late Show on Thursday night (August 12) to give host Stephen Colbert and house band leader Jon Batiste an Aretha Franklin singing clinic while revealing what the soul icon sang to her in their final conversation. JHud, who was hand-picked by Franklin to star in the new biopic Respect, also stuck around to burn down the stage with her fiery performance of the title track from the movie.
CelebritiesEssence

‘Respect’ Captured Aretha Franklin’s Love For Gold Lips And Unique Brows — EXCLUSIVE

We spoke to makeup artist Stevie Martin about her creative process. Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin, made its debut over the weekend with a great reception at the box office. Coming in number 4 at the box office, the film, directed by Liesel Tommy, follows Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to the rise of her international superstardom as the “Queen of Soul.” Being able to capture the moment and time of the period was incredibly important to the director and producers of the film, especially through glam.
MusicPosted by
Robb Report

Steinway Is Auctioning a Kaleidoscopic Custom Piano Made to Celebrate the New Aretha Franklin Biopic

The late, great Aretha Franklin had a lot of, well, respect for the piano. In honor of her recently released biopic, Respect, Steinway is auctioning a colorful custom piano designed in part by its star Jennifer Hudson. The Grammy and Academy Award winner, who stars as the Queen of Soul herself in the new film, tapped noted artists Menace Two and Resa Piece to imbue Steinway’s Boston UP-118S Performance Edition piano with the glitz and glamour befitting of a music icon. The duo, known as MenaceResa, previously painted several murals in Hudson’s home and have emblazoned the instrument with a myriad of...
MusicNew Pittsburgh Courier

Masego: Jennifer Hudson is the “Chosen One”

DETROIT — Micah Davis, musically known as, “Masego”, headlined The Aretha stage Saturday night. Before his performance, we caught up with the young artist who wants to create a new genre of music. He’s known for his hip, soul, and ability to intertwined his artistry with a saxophone. The blended artistic flare makes him a stand-out in the industry.
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
107 JAMZ

Lake Charles Native Stars In “Respect” As Smokey Robinson

Known for his current role as Donald Winthrop, in season 3 of Tyler Perry's The Oval, Lake Charles native Lodric Collins is headed for superstardom. Collins was born and raised in the Lake Area and can now be seen in the movie Respect as Smokey Robinson alongside Academy Award-winning singer/actress Jennifer Hudson. If you didn't know about him, you will. Truth is, Lodric Collins has an extensive acting resume' already.

Comments / 0

Community Policy