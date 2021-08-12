Ryan Headley

EDUCATION: East Carolina University (Greenville, NC), North Carolina Central University (Durham, NC) The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program announced that Dr. Levy Brown, Jr., the vice president of learning, student engagement & success at Vance-Granville Community College, is one of 40 leaders selected for the 2021-22 class of the Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship, a highly selective leadership program preparing the next generation of community college presidents to transform institutions to achieve higher and more equitable levels of student success. Dr. Levy Brown is a thoughtful and strategic leader with approximately 19 years of experience in higher education. As part of his role, Brown also serves as the college’s primary lead for their student success and teaching and learning work with Achieving the Dream and the Association of Colleges and University Educators. Prior to serving as a vice president, he served as an academic dean, associate vice president of student services and enrollment, dean of student services, and adjunct faculty at other community colleges.