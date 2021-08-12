Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Ryan Headley

bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction attorney Ryan Headley has joined the firm of Bollier Ciccone LLP. Ryan's practice focuses on construction law, and he has experience representing a wide variety of the parties involved in construction projects. He received his J.D. from Baylor University School of Law, 2017 and his B.A. from Concordia University at Austin, 2006.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concordia University#Llp#Bollier Ciccone Llp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businessbizjournals

Robert Goode

Vice President and Senior Program Manager at Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam Inc. (LAN) Robert Goode, P.E., joins planning, engineering and program management firm Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam, Inc. (LAN) as vice president and senior program manager. He will be responsible for growing LAN’s business in Austin and central Texas, enhancing the firm’s profile with municipal and local agencies in the region, and serving as an advisor for municipal transportation projects nationwide. Goode is a veteran executive with 37 years of city, county, and private sector experience.
Businesstalkbusiness.net

Forty Under 40: Ryan King

Ryan King’s employees say he’s a great boss, but more importantly, a good man with a heart for people and a sincere, direct business model. King joined Guardian Payment Systems as vice president in 2011, shortly after the company started. He developed processes and procedures and hired and trained employees.
CharitiesPosted by
St. Louis Business Journal

Mary Alice Ryan

During Mary Alice Ryan's tenure leading St. Andrew’s Resources for Seniors System, it has grown to an $87 million nonprofit with 16 communities, plus programming, that annually impact 8,700 seniors and their caregivers.
Businessbizjournals

Hannah Jacobs

Hannah Jacobs joins Bulfinch’s growing team as an Investment Analyst. Hannah will work closely with Bulfinch’s Investment Team in support of the firm’s vision of acquiring and developing premier life science, medical and industrial properties in Boston’s core markets. Hannah is a recent graduate of Boston College’s Wallace E. Carroll School of Management where she received a B.S. in Management. Prior to Bulfinch, Jacobs served as an Accounting Analyst at BC.
San Antonio, TXbizjournals

Next Oncology expands clinical trials with Austin facility

Next Oncology is advancing plans to expand its clinical trials facilities footprint nationally and internationally despite a global health crisis impacting that timeline. The San Antonio-based cancer research company has recently opened the first such facility outside of its headquarters home and already has other centers in various stages of development.
Businessbizjournals

John Arapidis

President and CEO at Kirby - Smith Machinery, Inc. Kirby-Smith Machinery, Inc., a leading distributor of heavy equipment and cranes in the central United States, has announced that John Arapidis has been named President and CEO. Ed Kirby, the company’s co-founder, President and CEO of nearly 40 years will step back from his current position and will serve as Chairman of the Board.
Economybizjournals

Mary Beth Hanson

Director of Communications and Marketing at Center for Economic Inclusion. Mary Beth Hanson joins the staff of the Center for Economic Inclusion, the nation’s first organization created exclusively to close racial wealth gaps and accelerate shared accountability to achieve regional inclusive economic growth. As Director of Communications and Marketing, Mary Beth is responsibility for guiding and implementing innovative strategies to achieve the Center's mission, support each programmatic area, drive policy change, and serve as a thought-partner to executive leadership.
Charitiesptproductsonline.com

Edmond J. Safra Fellowship Graduates More Than 20 Parkinson’s Specialists to Date

The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) — with support from longtime partner the Edmond J. Safra Foundation — is building a global network of Parkinson’s clinician-researchers, it announces. Since its launch in 2014, The Edmond J. Safra Fellowship in Movement Disorders annually awards funding to distinguished medical...
Economybizjournals

Meet Joshua Candamo, a 2021 CIO of the Year honoree

Joshua Candamo is the CIO of Ensurem and a 2021 CIO of the Year honoree. Please join us for Tampa Bay Business Journal's CIO of the Year Awards Luncheon where we celebrate and recognize IT executives and emerging leaders in information technology in Tampa Bay.
Businessbizjournals

John "J.D." Keller

Senior Vice President, Comcast Mountain West Region at Comcast Corp. John “J.D.” Keller is the new senior vice president for the Comcast Mountain West Region. In this role, Keller is the top executive responsible for customer experience, sales, operations, and financial performance for the region. Keller will oversee Comcast’s operations serving Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Tucson, AZ and parts of Idaho with more than 2.5 million residential and business customers and managing more than 2,500 employees.
Economybizjournals

Vince Rivers

After having been a member of the board since 2005, Vince Rivers became The Immigrant Learning Center’s (The ILC's) first executive director in July 2021. He oversees The ILC’s day-to-day operations, financial planning and strategic vision. Vince brings more than 20 years of experience in finance and investment management at J O Hambro Capital Management, Fidelity Investments and Wellington Management.
Real Estatebizjournals

People on the Move

Emily Larkin is a professional landscape architect who joined Norris Design in 2019. Emily has experience working in multifamily housing design, parks and recreation design, comprehensive municipal planning and single family residential planning and design. Her current projects include multifamily developments Highland Springs in Dallas, Atlantica in San Antonio, Creston Village in Oklahoma City and the single family Bison Ridge development in Edmond, Oklahoma.
Greenville, NCbizjournals

Dr. Jerry Edmonds, III

EDUCATION: East Carolina University (Greenville, NC), North Carolina Central University (Durham, NC) The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program announced that Dr. Levy Brown, Jr., the vice president of learning, student engagement & success at Vance-Granville Community College, is one of 40 leaders selected for the 2021-22 class of the Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship, a highly selective leadership program preparing the next generation of community college presidents to transform institutions to achieve higher and more equitable levels of student success. Dr. Levy Brown is a thoughtful and strategic leader with approximately 19 years of experience in higher education. As part of his role, Brown also serves as the college’s primary lead for their student success and teaching and learning work with Achieving the Dream and the Association of Colleges and University Educators. Prior to serving as a vice president, he served as an academic dean, associate vice president of student services and enrollment, dean of student services, and adjunct faculty at other community colleges.
Businessbizjournals

Stephen Willett

Director of Talent Acquisition at ProTech Services Group Inc. Approaching 26 years at ProTech Services Group, Inc., Stephen Willett is has been promoted from Account Manager to Director of Talent Acquisition. Willett is more than up for the task with a demonstrated history of excellent management and interpersonal skills. In his new position, Willett will oversee the account management for the department. ProTech Services Group, Inc. is an information technology and talent acquisition services company headquartered in Memphis, TN.
Businessbizjournals

Rafael Garcia

Silver Eagle Beverages is proud to announce the addition of Rafael Garcia as Director of National Accounts. Garcia, an innovative sales leader with more than 20 years of international and domestic experience in the beverage services industry, will lead the National Accounts team. He has a passion for training and leveraging technology to build strong relationships with his team and accounts. Garcia will oversee the retail sales team and will work closely with the marketing and brand teams.
Businessbizjournals

William Faubion

Senior Vice President and Commercial Loan Officer at 1st National Bank of Scotia. William Faubion has been appointed senior vice president and commercial loan officer at 1st National Bank of Scotia. He will play an integral role in cultivating new business, and serving the bank’s existing commercial customers. He brings 41 years of commercial lending, cash management and wealth management experience to the bank. In addition to his business commitments, the Scotia resident serves as a board member and past chair for Hometown Health Centers and board treasurer for MiSci.
Advocacybizjournals

Roxanne N. Thorelli

Fredrikson & Byron attorney Roxanne N. Thorelli will be awarded the Volunteer of the Year Award by Volunteer Lawyers Network, Ltd. (VLN) at its Riverfront Celebration event on September 9. VLN will present this award to Thorelli due to her commitment to pro bono, which includes her personal goal of achieving Hennepin County Bar Association’s Centennial Pro Bono Challenge, completing more than 100 hours of pro bono legal service between July 2019 and June 2020.
Businessbizjournals

Best Places to Work Honoree: Russ Hadick & Associates Inc.

An employment agency south of Dayton is once again a Best Place to Work in the Dayton region. Russ Hadick & Associates Inc. is the 2021 Best Places to Work winner in the Micro Business category. The Centerville-based executive search firm was most recently a Best Places to Work honoree...
Sportsbizjournals

Brazil, Powell move up to new roles with Wyndham, foundation

Bobby Powell, the Wyndham Championship operations director since 2004, is the new Wyndham Championship tournament director, effective immediately, the tournament officially announced Monday. Current tournament director, Mark Brazil, is now CEO of the Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation, which oversees Wyndham Championship tournament operations. Brazil first talked about the role changes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy