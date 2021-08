Loma Verde teacher, Tom Martin, above, was Named Marin County Teacher of the Year. Martin entered his 10th year as a kindergarten teacher at Loma Verde Elementary School. He believes that social emotional wellbeing and community must be in place for each child for optimal learning to occur. He creates classroom environments where students laugh and learn; students feel included and actively participate in learning. He is devoted to the students ensuring that they have a voice and understand that school is a safe place to learn.