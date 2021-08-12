Cancel
Paleoclimate Data Raises Alarm on Historic Nature of Climate Emergency

By Katarina Zimmer
Scientific American
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSearing statements in this week’s landmark Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report are particularly alarming, considering the characteristically cautious language of science. The first consensus of the document’s 234 authors: it is “unequivocal” that humanity’s burning of fossil fuels has caused climate change. In fact, data reconstructions in the report indicate that Earth’s average surface temperature has likely not been this warm over a long period in about 125,000 years [see “Change in Global Surface Temperature”].

www.scientificamerican.com

Comments / 0

