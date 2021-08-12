Cancel
Obituaries

James Steward Gordon

Daily Jeffersonian
 5 days ago

Cumberland - James Steward Gordon, age 94, of Cumberland, Ohio, joined the Lord Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at his country home with his wife, Jean, by his side. He was born January 15, 1927, in Noble County, son of the late Jesse James and Myrtle Clara King Gordon. Jim attended Caldwell schools and was a United States Navy veteran, having served during World War II on the aircraft carrier USS Salamaua in the South Pacific. He retired in 1989 from the Mould Company in Zanesville and moved to a 40-acre farm in Claysville, where he raised cattle, horses, and performed farm work. Jim was a member of Amity Lodge #5, F&AM in Zanesville, the Valley of Cambridge, AASR, 32nd degree Mason, the Amrou Grotto Shrine in South Zanesville, and the American Legion Post #29 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles, #302, both in Zanesville. He attended the Cumberland United Methodist Church. In April of 2018, Jim attended the Honor Flight for veterans to Washington, D.C. He was an outstanding carpenter who built and remodeled many houses.

