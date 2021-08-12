People on the Move

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleCrowl, who most recently served as UFCU Executive Vice President of Member Experience, will oversee UFCU’s efforts to empower Members and communities served in achieving strong levels of financial health. He will extend leadership to executives responsible for operations, strategy, Member experience, and community impact and play a key role in enabling the cooperative’s “People Matter” culture to fully meet Member needs and expectations. Crowl joined UFCU in 2005 and was appointed to the role of Chief Financial Officer and was named Senior Vice President of Planning & Execution/CFO before being appointed Executive Vice President of Member Experience in 2019. Community service is important to Crowl as demonstrated by his engagement and leadership on the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce Board, Caritas of Austin Board, and the President’s Council of the Seton Fund for Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.

