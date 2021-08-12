People on the Move
Founding Partner at The Luxe Group at White House Real Estate. Steven R. Jacks is a graduate of law school and holds a Juris Doctorate Degree. This Birmingham native's wealth of legal knowledge and passion to help families make the best choices, like buying or selling a home, made his transition into real estate a seamless one. In 2018, he co-founded White House Real Estate with the idea of forming a company focused on people first. Today his goal is recruiting strong talent to propel The Luxe Group at White House Real Estate forward to the next level.www.bizjournals.com
