Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

People on the Move

bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounding Partner at The Luxe Group at White House Real Estate. Steven R. Jacks is a graduate of law school and holds a Juris Doctorate Degree. This Birmingham native's wealth of legal knowledge and passion to help families make the best choices, like buying or selling a home, made his transition into real estate a seamless one. In 2018, he co-founded White House Real Estate with the idea of forming a company focused on people first. Today his goal is recruiting strong talent to propel The Luxe Group at White House Real Estate forward to the next level.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham#The Luxe Group#White House Real Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
White House
Related
Seattle, WAbizjournals

Redfin report shows bidding wars are easing up in Seattle area

A Redfin report published Monday found 59.5% of home offers in the Seattle area faced a bidding war in July, down from 71.8% in June. The significant drop in Seattle-area bidding wars is good news for homebuyers, many of whom have felt the pressure from increased buying competition due to low interest rates and increased freedom to move during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Carmel, INCurrent Publishing

Column: An apprisal of appraisals: Why am I not apprized?

The real estate market is white-hot right now. As soon as a property hits Zillow, the listing agent enjoys a bidding war above the asking price. In fact, someone stopped by to inquire about the Little Tikes house in our backyard. I had to break the news to the curious couple that our plastic, 20-square-foot tiny house property is already under contract and pending inspection. After all, the house’s plastic countertops are so easy to clean.
Real Estatebizjournals

Rent-to-own property tech company Divvy Homes pockets $200 million

Proptech Divvy Homes has big hiring and growth plans after raising $200 million in a Series D round Friday. The financing was co-led by Tiger Global Management and Caffeinated Capital. The latest financing placed a valuation on the San Francisco-based company of about $2 billion — quadruple the level reached...
House Rentyieldpro.com

Easing the squeeze

The American dream of homeownership has become inaccessible for many, thanks to historically high home prices that are keeping prospective buyers in the rental market. But increased demand for rental housing—along with dwindling supply—continues to push rents upward even as many people still struggle to catch up on lease payments. According to U.S. Census Bureau data from July 16, 11.5 million adult renters are behind on their rent.
Rehoboth Beach, DECape Gazette

11 Possible Reasons Why Your Home Isn’t Selling

When you first put your house on the market, you might be hopeful for a quick sale—especially if you've put a lot of money into improving the house over the years and if the neighborhood is one that has historically attracted a lot of buyers. While you shouldn't panic if the house doesn't sell the moment you list it, you should begin to worry if the months start flying by without any real offers. If this is the case, here are 11 reasons why your house may not be selling.
Real EstateInvestopedia

What is a No-Closing-Cost Mortgage?

With interest rates at historic lows, you may be thinking about refinancing your mortgage. Typically you’ll spend a few thousand dollars in closing costs as part of the transaction. These closing costs can include lender fees, recording fees, taxes, costs for a home appraisal and more. In a no-cost mortgage, sometimes referred to as a no-fee mortgage, the lender absorbs the upfront costs by either raising the balance of the loan or charging a higher interest rate.
Businessbizjournals

John Arapidis

President and CEO at Kirby - Smith Machinery, Inc. Kirby-Smith Machinery, Inc., a leading distributor of heavy equipment and cranes in the central United States, has announced that John Arapidis has been named President and CEO. Ed Kirby, the company’s co-founder, President and CEO of nearly 40 years will step back from his current position and will serve as Chairman of the Board.
Economybizjournals

Vince Rivers

After having been a member of the board since 2005, Vince Rivers became The Immigrant Learning Center’s (The ILC's) first executive director in July 2021. He oversees The ILC’s day-to-day operations, financial planning and strategic vision. Vince brings more than 20 years of experience in finance and investment management at J O Hambro Capital Management, Fidelity Investments and Wellington Management.
Austin, TXHouston Chronicle

Overheated real estate market begins to cool

The pandemic created a frenzied real estate market in much of the United States that has yet to let up, with demand for housing still outpacing the number of homes coming on the market, giving sellers a heavy upper hand in most of the country. But economists say the market cooled off a bit in July — perhaps a sign that the wild price appreciations of the past year may have scared off some buyers who prefer to wait until things calm down, to stay put or to continue renting.
Sun City, AZyourvalley.net

Walczak: They really are condos in Sun City community

This is an open letter to Sun City resident Jim Ball (“COA should advise they are not condos,” Sun City Independent, July 7, 2021). Every six months, you send the same letter to the Independent newspaper concerning your thoughts regarding the Sun City condos. You continually state that you obtain information that there are no condos in Sun City from the Land Manual. Mr. Ball, if you read the entire Land Manual and not just pick and choose parts of the manual, you will find that you are incorrect!
Businessbizjournals

Independent Health shuts down another subsidiary company

For the second time in a year, Independent Health has shut down a for-profit subsidiary business. The Amherst-based health plan, the second largest commercial insurer in the region, on June 30 closed DxID LLC, a subsidiary established in 2011 to help companies manage Medicare Advantage plans for their employee members.
Garfield, NJroi-nj.com

N.Y. investment firm enters N.J. market, buying Garfield industrial property

A New York-based investment firm has made its first acquisition in New Jersey, a Garfield mixed-use property featuring a 69,157-square-foot industrial building, according to real estate firm CBRE. The property at 303-325 Midland Ave. was purchased by Snowball Developments LLC from a private seller. The property’s industrial component is 100%...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Chicago housing market is still booming, but a ‘relative cooling’ could be here

The Chicago-area housing market has continued to boom through the spring and summer, new data shows — but it might be easing up somewhat. In the nine-county Chicago metro area, the median home sale price from January to June rose to $300,000, up about 16.3% over the first six months of 2020, according to Illinois Association of Realtors data made public this month. About one-third fewer homes ...
House Rentmoneycrashers.com

11 Issues with Buying Rental Property and Becoming a Landlord

I did, and still do, at least as one source of passive income among many. But before you dial your real estate agent or make an offer on Roofstock, you need to know exactly what you’re getting yourself into. Because being a landlord isn’t the cushy gig that the average...
Clark County, WAColumbian

Clark County housing market slows, but only slightly

Clark County’s real estate market appeared to slow in July, but only slightly — and only in comparison with the breakneck pace of market activity so far this year. The report from the Regional Multiple Listing Service showed a slight dip in pending sales last month, allowing the region’s highly limited inventory to expand for the first time since April.
Real EstateTelegraph

Desperate first-time buyers taking on longer loans to get onto the housing ladder

More property buyers have taken on longer loans in a bid to make rising house prices more affordable – but risk spending thousands of pounds more in interest. Choosing a deal over a longer term normally means borrowers pay smaller instalments on their mortgage each month, making it easier to manage. It is usually a tactic taken by first-time buyers in order to push lending restrictions to the limit and borrow as much as possible.

Comments / 0

Community Policy