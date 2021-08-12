Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Reflecting on Non-Profit/For-Profit Partnerships in Higher Ed

By Edward J. Maloney, Joshua Kim
Inside Higher Ed
 5 days ago

COVID-19 has accelerated the rush of big money into higher education. Even prior to the pandemic, the instructional and credentialing activities of non-profit universities were increasingly mediated by, or even outsourced to, for-profit companies. Our sense is that this has only increased in the past year. The pandemic-driven pivot from...

www.insidehighered.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Higher Ed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Collegesdistrictadministration.com

4 big benefits of expanding college access with dual enrollment

Even before the pandemic, higher education institutions were being confronted with existential challenges, like declining enrollment and persistent questions around the value of a college degree. In part due to an aging workforce and declining birth rates, the post-pandemic labor shortage is predicted to be severe by 2030. According to...
Eugene, ORuoregon.edu

Providing mentorship and assistance with technological expertise

Editor’s note: Duck of the Week is a section in Around the O Workplace that highlights UO employees and their work, and to help build community by learning more about our coworkers. Each story features an interview with one employee, in his or her own words, with light editing for clarity and length.
IndiaPoets and Quants

Mr. Big 4 Audit To Healthcare Non-Profit

I worked with a Big 4 audit firm for 2 years. Wanting to create an impact on the lives of people, shifted to a healthcare NGO 2 years back. Since then, I have led several projects in collaboration with the government and various national institutions to enhance the healthcare infrastructure, especially during the pandemic.
EducationInside Higher Ed

Emeritus, Provider of Online Professional Learning, Raises $650 Million

Emeritus, which delivers non-credit online courses and programs in finance, technology and other professional disciplines from universities around the world to workers and learners in more than 80 countries, announced Thursday that it had raised $650 million to expand its reach. The investment from several major firms and funds will value Emeritus at $3.2 billion, the company said.
Washington, DCInside Higher Ed

For-Profit Owner to Acquire Graduate School USA

American Public Education, Inc., which owns the for-profit American Public University System, has signed an agreement to acquire Graduate School USA, a non-profit based in Washington that provides workforce training to federal employees. APEI is acquiring all of the institution's assets for $1 million and is expected to close the...
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Providing Flexible Learning Models in Higher Education

"Providing Flexible Learning Models in Higher Education" is a new free compilation of articles and essays from Inside Higher Ed. You may download the print-on-demand booklet here. On Wednesday, September 7, at 2 p.m. Eastern, Inside Higher Ed editors will lead a free webcast to discuss the themes of this...
AdvocacyPosted by
A-Town Daily News

Local non-profit offering learning seminar for businesses

The class will teach interested parties how to hire new employees. –Spokes is offering a one-hour training session to help prepare organizations preparing for growth to gain knowledge on the different processes that come with hiring employees. Learn the basics of human resources, payroll regulations and best practices to implement for a smooth employee onboarding experience. This session will take place on August 24 from 12-1 p.m. The price of admission is $35 or $20 for Spokes 2020 members.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Getting Buy-In From PR-Resistant Faculty

A large part of a communications professional’s job is scoping, editing and placing pieces in the media written by faculty and administrators. And we can’t do our jobs well unless faculty are willing to give of their time and expertise and work with us. There are many who don’t want...
EducationInside Higher Ed

Driving Academic Innovation

Higher education is beset by wicked problems, problems that are exceedingly difficult to solve because any proposed solution is divisive, expensive, difficult to implement and conflicts with other institutional values and priorities. Controlling costs is a wicked problem that institutions have attempted to address in ways that quite rightly provoke...
Collegescsbj.com

UCCS offers fast-track MBA degree

UCCS is offering a 30-credit hour Master’s of Business Administration degree, the only option of this nature in Colorado. Prospective students now have the option to fast-track their MBA degree, with the added flexibility of completing their degree in a shorter time frame while maintaining the quality and rigor of the AACSB-accredited UCCS MBA program.
Colorado StateInside Higher Ed

Colleges and universities launch cannabis courses and programs

Colorado State University Pueblo has a greenhouse full of hemp plants. The plants look a lot like marijuana, but David Lehmpuhl, a chemistry professor and interim dean of the university’s college of STEM, tells students during tours of the greenhouse that smoking the stuff yields a headache, not a high.
Collegesthefallonpost.org

WNC Dispersing Higher Education Emergency Relief Funding to Students

More financial relief is on the way for students in higher education — including those attending Western Nevada College — for the fall 2021 semester. WNC students could receive up to $1,800 through the U.S. Department of Education’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III, which was authorized by the American Rescue Plan. The American Rescue Plan became a federal law last March and is providing more than $39 billion to support higher education institutions serve students during the current health pandemic.
Chicago, ILinforms.org

Tenure-track position in business analytics at DePaul University's Driehaus College of Business

The Department of Management and Entrepreneurship at DePaul University's Driehaus College of Business invites applications for a full-time assistant professor tenure-track position in business analytics, with a focus on Business Analytics, beginning academic year 2022-2023. Applicants should have: 1) A doctorate in management, business, computer science or related field with a specialization in business analytics; 2) A strong program of scholarly productivity consistent with the rank; and 3) Instructional capabilities at the undergraduate and graduate levels. Prior university teaching experience in Business Analytics is strongly preferred and candidates with prior industry experience are valued. We also invite applications from candidates with experience and a track record of publication in top journals seeking credit toward tenure. Responsibilities of the position will include teaching undergraduate and graduate courses in Business Analytics, including but not limited to business analytics tools, data visualization, data management and analysis of business strategy and capstone, maintaining a program of active scholarship, and university service. This position will contribute to the leadership, growth, and reputation of the MS in Business Analytics program and includes teaching undergraduate Business Analytics courses.
Richmond, KYeku.edu

Certificate in Non-Profit Management

As community needs grow and competition for donors increases, non-profit organizations are looking for mission- and results-driven professionals. EKU’s 100% online non-profit management certificate provides students with the skills needed to implement and oversee strategic planning and financial leadership in the public sector. Graduates are prepared for key leadership roles and to spark positive change in their communities.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

The Fundamental Attribution Error of Admission Test Policies

Since long before the pandemic, faculty, staff and administrators have debated the importance and consequences of an admission test requirement, most weighing the pros and cons for students and the institutions that serve them. Among the most popular objections to test requirements is that such policies are a barrier to access and student diversity at selective colleges -- they create impediments to admission among those underrepresented in higher education and result in fewer enrolled students of color, in particular. Consequently, colleges and universities should eliminate test requirements so that more of those students will apply, be selected, and choose to enroll.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Two Closed Institutions Owe $6 Million to Department

The Office of Federal Student Aid at the Department of Education identified millions of dollars in liabilities for RWM Fiber Optics, Inc. and Harrison College, two institutions that have since closed their doors. RWM had 16 violations that were "egregious" efforts to obtain federal student aid funding illegally, including by...
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Trends in the Near Term and an Emerging Concern for Higher Ed

Turmoil persists as we approach the opening of the fall term. With only a couple of weeks to go, we are experiencing a massive new surge in the virus due to the predominance of the far more contagious Delta variant that targets younger adults. The roller coaster ride of the past year and a half continues.
Marketsinvesting.com

Hi.com Platform has Unique, Non-Profit Positioning Within Crypto

The fundamental pursuit of most organizations and enterprises is profit. Profit is the extra value that’s available once all bills and short-term liabilities are paid. Without profit, an organization cannot pay its bills, cannot remain solvent, and cannot stay in operation. Organizations within the cryptocurrency sector face those same realities in the pursuit of profit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy