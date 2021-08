For many people, going to the doctor is the first step toward a better life, whether you're looking for tips on how to eat a more nutrient-rich diet or trying to better manage a condition that's negatively affecting your health. Unfortunately, many people seeking better health through the use of a popular Pfizer prescription medication may be in for a rude awakening, now that multiple lots of the drug are being pulled from the market over safety concerns. Read on to discover if your medication is part of the recall, and find out what to do if you've got the affected drugs at home.