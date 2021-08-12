Cancel
Bloomfield, IN

Bloomfield First Presbyterian begins service project

By User-submitted story by User-submitted
Greene County Daily World
 5 days ago

Bloomfield First Presbyterian Church was selected last summer by the Presbytery of Ohio Valley to participate in an 18-month initiative to help congregations claim and reclaim their gift of imagination, identify the gifts and assets they have to offer, think beyond their walls, reframe challenges into opportunities, envision and tell new stories of a faithful future and develop concrete plans to implement this future story.

