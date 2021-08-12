Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster County, NE

Controlled Burn Scheduled Thursday at Wilderness Park

Posted by 
Lincoln, Nebraska
Lincoln, Nebraska
 5 days ago

Parks and Recreation staff will conduct a controlled burn from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, August 12 in Wilderness Park near the intersection Park Boulevard and South First Street. A portion of the Bison Trail will be closed during the burn.

The public is advised to avoid the area during this project. Controlled burns are a tool to manage large areas of native plants and grasses. Land managers monitor weather and air quality conditions to ensure safe burns.

For more information on the project, contact Aaron Druery, Lincoln Parks and Recreation, 402-499-1044. For more information about Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

Comments / 0

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, NE
175
Followers
361
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Lincoln is the capital city of the U.S. state of Nebraska and the county seat of Lancaster County. The city covers 96.194 square miles (249.141 km2) with a population of 289,102 in 2019. It is the second-most populous city in Nebraska and the 70th-largest in the United States. The city is the economic and cultural anchor of a substantially larger metropolitan area in the southeastern part of the state called the Lincoln Metropolitan and Lincoln-Beatrice Combined Statistical Areas. The statistical area is home to 356,083 people, making it the 105th-largest combined statistical area in the United States.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
Lancaster County, NE
Government
County
Lancaster County, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Controlled Burns#Parks And Recreation#Wilderness Area#Parks Lincoln Ne Gov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lancaster County, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

City Urges Caution Around Projects Near Schools

Seven additional school zones will see improvements. With school beginning Monday, August 16, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) urges drivers and pedestrians to use caution around Lincoln on the Move and other street projects located near schools. Lincoln on the Move is a six-year street program that will invest an additional $78 million towards street projects in Lincoln.
Lancaster County, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

City Announces Traffic Recommendations for Garth Brooks Concert

Several other downtown weekend events will affect traffic and parking. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities today announced recommended routes for drivers attending the Garth Brooks concert Saturday, August 14 at Memorial Stadium. Multiple street closures and multiple events during the weekend will affect travel in and around downtown Lincoln. Beginning at 5 p.m., Lincoln and UNL Police will direct downtown traffic.
Lancaster County, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

Portion of Southpointe Trail Now Closed

The Southpointe Trail in front of Scott Middle School, 2200 Pine Lake Rd. is now closed for repairs to the school driveway. Work is scheduled to be completed early next week. Signs will be posted marking the closed section. Trail users are advised to use Ridge Road and Hazel Scott Drive to bypass the area.
Lancaster County, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

Citywide Asphalt Sealing Project Begins August 4

Beginning Wednesday, August 4, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) will begin a citywide asphalt sealing project. This project is scheduled to be completed by August 11, weather permitting. The streets being treated include:. Wednesday, August 4. Northwest 10th Street from West Harvest Drive to Northwest Gary Street. North Ninth Street...
Lancaster County, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

Portion of Bison Trail to Close August 2

Beginning Monday, August 2, the Bison Trail on the east side of Van Dorn Park will be closed for trail repairs and installation of a historic marker. The work is scheduled to be completed mid-week. Signs will be posted marking the closed section. A detour route is not available for this section, please plan accordingly.
Lancaster County, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

StarTran Seeks Public Input for Transit Study

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities invites the public to participate in a survey regarding a proposed Transit Development Plan (TDP) for StarTran, Lincoln’s transit system. The TDP will assess the existing transit services in Lincoln and explore ways to improve city transit. The survey is available now at lincoln.ne.gov/tdp. The TDP...

Comments / 0

Community Policy