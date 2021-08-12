Controlled Burn Scheduled Thursday at Wilderness Park

Parks and Recreation staff will conduct a controlled burn from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, August 12 in Wilderness Park near the intersection Park Boulevard and South First Street. A portion of the Bison Trail will be closed during the burn.

The public is advised to avoid the area during this project. Controlled burns are a tool to manage large areas of native plants and grasses. Land managers monitor weather and air quality conditions to ensure safe burns.

For more information on the project, contact Aaron Druery, Lincoln Parks and Recreation, 402-499-1044. For more information about Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.