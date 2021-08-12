$3.4 million NSF grant aims to make LIGO multimessenger discoveries commonplace

Some of the greatest advancements in technology have occurred through the expanding field of Quantum Information Science (QIS) – and UNM’s Center for Quantum Information and Control (CQuIC) is now poised to become the national center for this cutting-edge community. Thanks to a $3 million grant over the next five years from the National Science Foundation, CQuIC will be spearheading an effort that will not only lead to new advances in QIS but to new educational opportunities for the next generation of scientists as well.