Texas Will Sue Liberal Cities & School Districts That Defy No-mask Executive Order
AUSTIN, TX – Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton Thursday announced the filing of a mandamus petition in the 5th Court of Appeals to strike down the actions by Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. The judge’s order violates Executive Order GA-38 and state law. GA-38 prohibits governmental entities and officials from mandating face coverings. It has the force and effect of state law and supersedes local rules and regulations.sanangelolive.com
Comments / 0