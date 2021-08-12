Cancel
Texas State

Texas Will Sue Liberal Cities & School Districts That Defy No-mask Executive Order

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, TX – Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton Thursday announced the filing of a mandamus petition in the 5th Court of Appeals to strike down the actions by Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. The judge’s order violates Executive Order GA-38 and state law. GA-38 prohibits governmental entities and officials from mandating face coverings. It has the force and effect of state law and supersedes local rules and regulations.

