Public-private plan for Capital Beltway, I-270 toll lanes moves ahead with Maryland Board of Public Works vote

The City of Covington would like to announce that Mr. Patrick J. Madigan will be the City of Covington’s Director of Public Works. Mr. Madigan is a Native of New York City, New York but will always claim Virginia as his home (Crozet/North Garden). He received his Bachelors of Science in Civil Engineering from the Virginia Military Institute (VMI ‘91). Mr. Madigan performed post-graduate work at Old Dominion University as a Masters in Engineering (M.E.) candidate in Civil & Environmental Engineering with an Emphasis on Environmental Remediation and Treatment processes. Mr. Madigan has two children, Shannen and Patrick Joseph Jr. Mr. Madigan holds several Meritorious Civilian Service Medals from his time in the civilian-military service, Several Navy Special Act Awards, as well as Army Service & Commendation Medals, and various unit citations and ribbons from the Army. He is an avid Hunter, Fisherman and looks forward to being in the highlands and serving the City of Covington, Va.