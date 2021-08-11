Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Public-private plan for Capital Beltway, I-270 toll lanes moves ahead with Maryland Board of Public Works vote

By Halethorpe
halethorpe.com
 6 days ago

A board voted Wednesday to move ahead with preliminary work on a multibillion-dollar plan to ease choking traffic by replacing the aging American Legion Bridge linking Maryland and Virginia and create toll lanes for Interstate 270 and parts of the Capital Beltway. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of...

www.halethorpe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Beltway#Baltimore Sun#Choking#American Legion Bridge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Montgomery County, MDbethesdamagazine.com

Public comment period for I-270 HOT lane fees closing soon

Public comment period for I-270 HOT lane fees closing soon. Maryland commuters have a few days left to chime in on proposed High Occupancy Vehicle (HOT) lane tolls. The public comment period for the American Legion Bridge I-270 to I-370 HOT lane proposal closes on Thursday at 5 p.m. [WTOP]
Maryland StateWashington Post

Maryland’s proposed Beltway expansion plan is still too risky

Jared Solomon, a Democrat, represents Montgomery County in the Maryland House of Delegates. Will Smith, a Democrat, represents Montgomery County in the Maryland Senate. On Wednesday, the Maryland Board of Public Works (BPW) will vote on whether to approve a $50 million predevelopment contract with Transurban, a foreign, for-profit company, to design private toll lanes on Interstate 495 from the American Legion Bridge through the spur north on Interstate 270 from the Beltway to Interstate 370. The agreement is about more than design: It grants Transurban exclusive rights to build and operate high-cost toll lanes for 50 years should the project advance to construction.
Montgomery County, MDmontgomerycountymd.gov

Montgomery County Council Urges Maryland Board of Public Works to Receive Required Fiscal Analysis Before Voting on Pre-Development Agreement to Build Toll Lanes on I-270 and I-495

ROCKVILLE, Md., August 10, 2021—Yesterday, the Montgomery County Council sent a letter to the Maryland Board of Public Works requesting that a vote on the pre-development agreement for the state's public-private partnership to build toll lanes on I-270 and I-495 only occur after the report from the state's financial advisor and bond counsel is complete.
Maryland Statemontgomerycountymd.gov

County Executive Elrich to Testify at Board of Public Works Meeting in Opposition to Governor Hogan’s Plan to Add Four Private Toll Lanes to I-495 and I-270 in Montgomery County

Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 10 a.m., the State of Maryland’s Board of Public Works will meet in Annapolis to vote on approving Governor Hogan’s plan to add four private toll lanes to I-495 and I-270. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich will be testifying at this meeting in opposition to this plan. Yesterday, County Executive Elrich sent the following letter to the Board of Public Works explaining his concerns and opposition to this plan. The letter highlights the project’s design and environmental flaws, the lack of evidence for a public-private partnership financing plan, lack of consensus building, and proposes a possible path forward.
TrafficWTOP

Beltway toll lane project goes for vote

Maryland’s three-member Board of Public Works will vote Wednesday on Gov. Larry Hogan’s proposal to create managed toll lanes that — at the completion of the project — will stretch from the American Legion Bridge, along a segment of the Capital Beltway, and up Interstate 270 to Frederick. What’s unusual...
Maryland StateWTOP

Md. OKs widening of Beltway, I-270 for toll lanes

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. In a vote that divided the state’s top leaders, the Maryland Board of Public Works on Wednesday advanced Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr.’s plan to widen two highways in Montgomery County.
Trafficroadsbridges.com

Maryland Board of Public Works advances governor's traffic relief plan

The Maryland Board of Public Works (BPW) this week voted to advance Gov. Larry Hogan's traffic relief plan. The goal of the plan is to ease congestion on the Capital Beltway, build a new American Legion Bridge, and deliver more transit services for the region, according to a press release.
Montgomery County, MDbethesdamagazine.com

UPDATED: I-270/I-495 widening project clears hurdles at Board of Public Works

This story was updated at 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2021, to include more comments from the meeting. The Maryland Board of Public Works on Wednesday approved a pre-development contract and lease between state transportation agencies for the I-270 and I-495 widening project, a proposal that has pitted several Montgomery County leaders against Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration.
Maryland StateWashington Post

All lanes of Beltway’s inner loop shut down in Maryland

All lanes of the Capital Beltway’s inner loop are closed Wednesday morning after a crash involving several vehicles. Montgomery County police said the crashes happened near the Georgia Avenue exit. They did not say how long the closure would last. Drivers are advised to avoid the area, and big delays...
Mobile, ALTimes Daily

Board lets Amtrak move ahead with Gulf Coast passenger plan

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A government agency turned down objections from freight railroads Friday and let Amtrak move ahead with procedural work to resume passenger train service between New Orleans and Mobile. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
California Statetheeagle1069.com

CA High Speed Rail Plan Moving Forward; Public Input Welcome

Caltrans is currently developing the 2022 California State Rail Plan, which establishes a long-term vision for an integrated, cohesive statewide rail system that offers efficient passenger and freight service, supports California’s economy, and helps achieve critical climate goals. The project team for the Rail Plan is hosting a series of...
Covington, VAcovington.va.us

Director of Public Works

The City of Covington would like to announce that Mr. Patrick J. Madigan will be the City of Covington’s Director of Public Works. Mr. Madigan is a Native of New York City, New York but will always claim Virginia as his home (Crozet/North Garden). He received his Bachelors of Science in Civil Engineering from the Virginia Military Institute (VMI ‘91). Mr. Madigan performed post-graduate work at Old Dominion University as a Masters in Engineering (M.E.) candidate in Civil & Environmental Engineering with an Emphasis on Environmental Remediation and Treatment processes. Mr. Madigan has two children, Shannen and Patrick Joseph Jr. Mr. Madigan holds several Meritorious Civilian Service Medals from his time in the civilian-military service, Several Navy Special Act Awards, as well as Army Service & Commendation Medals, and various unit citations and ribbons from the Army. He is an avid Hunter, Fisherman and looks forward to being in the highlands and serving the City of Covington, Va.
Beaufort, SCyourislandnews.com

First public session for City Comp Plan moved to Aug. 10

The City of Beaufort has rescheduled its first public session to review the working draft of the City’s 2021 Comprehensive Plan to Aug. 10, instead of Aug. 5. Sessions also will be held on Thursday, Aug. 12. Members of the public will be required to wear masks to attend these...

Comments / 0

Community Policy