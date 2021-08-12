AAP: Consider Palivizumab for Atypical Interseasonal RSV
AAP strongly supports consideration of palivizumab for patients who would be candidates per current eligibility recommendations. THURSDAY, Aug. 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Palivizumab, which is usually considered for use to decrease the risk for hospitalization in selected infants at increased risk for severe respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) disease during the typical season, should be considered for use during the current atypical interseasonal spread, according to guidance published by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).www.doctorslounge.com
