AAP: Consider Palivizumab for Atypical Interseasonal RSV

MONDAY, Aug. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A rise in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is unfolding just as COVID-19 infections are increasing among children. There has been a rise in RSV cases since early June, with a notable spike in the past month, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show, The New York Times reported. The sudden increase in cases is unusual because RSV typically begins to spread in the fall. Even more troubling, more children are showing up in hospitals with COVID-19 as the highly contagious delta variant takes over the country.