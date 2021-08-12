Cancel
Santa Rosa, CA

Alert and Warning Exercise on August 17

 5 days ago

The County of Sonoma, City of Santa Rosa, and the National Weather Service Bay Area will conduct an emergency alert and warning exercise comprised of two individual tests on August 17. The effort includes a countywide test of the NOAA Weather Radio warning alarm system as well as a targeted text message, email and/or phone call alert test to select subscribers of SoCoAlert. Please Note: If an extreme weather event is forecasted the test alert and warning exercise will be canceled.

