JB Long talks Utes/Pac-12 and previews the LA Rams season

By Porter Larsen
espn700sports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoice of the Rams JB Long joins The Drive to talk Pac-12/Utah football expectations in 2021/22, Utes biggest rival(?), Pac-12 forfeiture policy, expectations for the Rams + more. Subscribe to ESPN700's News!. Get the latest sports news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

