‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ release date delayed again

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic has delayed Venom: Let There Be Carnage again. According to Variety, the release of the upcoming Venom sequel starring Tom Hardy has been pushed back due to the rise in Delta variant COVID-19 cases. The film, which was also delayed several times during the pandemic, was most recently...

