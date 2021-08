August 16, 2021 - With the ever-changing conditions affecting the Dixie Fire, The Susanville Police and Fire Departments would like to remind the residents of Susanville to be alert and be ready to evacuate in the event that the Dixie Fire threatens the City Susanville. Go to the following link for the emergency alert zone map and type in your address to determine the status of your location: www.community.zonehaven.com.