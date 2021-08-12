Cancel
New Lenox, IL

Unwanted Medication Takeback Event - August 26th

newlenox.net
 5 days ago

Each year, millions of Americans resolve to clean out their medicine cabinets. Medicines unsecured in the home can cause confusion and medication misuse, resulting in serious health implications. Medications, especially opioid-based pain killers, can fall into the hands of teens and lead to addiction. Please use this opportunity to properly dispose of over-the-counter and prescription medications. Items not in their original containers must be packaged in non-leaking containers. Unacceptable items include needles, sharps, IV bags, thermometers and medical waste.

www.newlenox.net

