Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Darby Street Closure – Aug. 13

dublinohiousa.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarby Street will be closed between Wing Hill Lane and W. Bridge Street Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. for an emergency sanitary sewer repair. The intersection of Wing Hill and Darby Street will remain open. Dublin Veterinary Clinic visitors may park in the Darby Street Lot.

dublinohiousa.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Darby#Bridge Street#Dublin Veterinary Clinic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Beaufort, NCcarolinacoastonline.com

Beaufort delays Turner Street work, lane closure

BEAUFORT — According to a Facebook post, work on Turner Street in downtown Beaufort that was set to result in a lane closure has been delayed. In a post, the town said the work to construct a crosswalk had been rescheduled. No further information was released. Crews had been set...
Weirton, WVcityofweirton.com

ROAD CLOSURE - South 11th Street - 8/16/21

Please be advised South 11th Street will be CLOSED for road maintenance on Monday, August 16, 2021, from Red Rider Road to Weir Avenue, between the hours of 7:30 A.M. until 3:00 P.M., weather permitting. Please plan accordingly. If you have any questions, please call the Public Works Department at.
Albany, NYTimes Union

Public nuisance? Officials debate closure of Lark Street bar

ALBANY — A decision on whether the city of Albany will declare the Cafe Hollywood a public nuisance and shut it down won’t be made for at least two weeks. City Board of Zoning Appeals officials postponed a decision on shuttering what City Hall contends is a problem-plagued venue until bar owners and city officials have the opportunity to offer in-person rebuttals.
Willmar, MNwillmarradio.com

Expect lane closures on Willmar South First Street Project through Monday

(Willmar MN-) The City of Willmar says intermittent lane closures on Southbound 1st Street from 19th Avenue to Willmar Avenue will begin today through Friday and this coming Monday for milling and paving. Southbound traffic will not be allowed in the construction zone during the closures and motorists will have find alternate routes.
Trafficgoshenindiana.org

REMINDER: COLLEGE AVENUE CLOSURE THIS SATURDAY, AUG. 14

College Avenue, between Lincolnway East/US 33 and Oak Lane will be closed this Saturday, August 14, 2021, for the installation of deep stormwater pipe crossings. This is part of the US33/College Avenue intersection widening project. The road will be re-opened at the end of the day, and access will be...
Trafficedmondok.com

15th Street Closure at the Railroad Crossing Begins August 16

Beginning on Monday, August 16th, 15th Street will be fully closed at the railroad crossing to traffic for repairs. The closure is expected to last four days with cooperative weather. Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) will be conducting the work at their crossing with assistance from the Edmond Public Works...
San Angelo, TXcosatx.us

Streets: Sealcoating of city streets begins Aug. 16

The City of San Angelo begins its yearly program of street maintenance on Monday, Aug. 16, pending any potential weather delays. Sealcoating is not to be confused with resurfacing a roadway. Sealcoating involves applying a thin layer of asphalt and rock to a street’s surface. This method of maintenance prevents moisture from seeping into the asphalt and damaging the roadway’s base. The process assists in preventing new or additional cracking that can eventually lead to pothole formation.
Laramie, WYmyhits106.com

CLOSURE UPDATE – 15th Street, Willet – Ivinson

Beginning today, 8/9/21, the south entrance to the UW Union lot is closed and the UW Union parking lot, Fraternity Row & Sorority Row are accessible only from the north via the 15th & Willett intersection. The 15th & Willett intersection remains closed to thru traffic. The 15th & Ivinson...
West Fargo, NDvalleynewslive.com

Sheyenne Street sees more completion and more road closures

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of West Fargo is hosting a public meeting to discuss an update with the North Sheyenne Street Urban Corridor Reconstruction Project. So far, crews have worked on sidewalk preparations and underground utilities with phase two this week. The parking lanes have...
Trafficdekalbcountyga.gov

Arcadia Avenue Lane Closure Continues on Aug. 9

Construction to repair 532 linear feet of aging sewer pipe. On Aug. 9, a portion of the Southbound lane along S. Columbia Drive between Craigie Avenue and East College Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., while crews continue work to rehabilitate 532 linear feet of ductile-iron sewer pipe. This section of Arcadia Avenue will reopen on Saturday, Aug. 14.
Duncan, OKDuncan Banner

PSA: City of Duncan announces street closures for repairs

Weather permitting, on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, the City of Duncan will close the intersection at 2nd and Walnut for water line repairs. This closure is planned to last for about two days. Local access to properties in the area will be maintained at all times, although alternate routes will...
Longview, TXktbb.com

Fairmont Street reconstruction and closure from H.G. Mosley to Toler Road

LONGVIEW — Beginning at 8:00 a.m. Monday, August 9, Longview’s Fairmont Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic, westbound only. Officials say the closure is needed to facilitate the reconstruction of Fairmont Street. One-way westbound traffic is anticipated to continue for one year. The work is part of the Fairmont Street Reconstruction project, Toler Road to H.G. Mosley Parkway. Additional detours will be needed when full-lane road closures are required. Full lane closure will be limited to daytime hours, typically 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The contractor will maintain access for local traffic throughout construction, according to a news release. If you have any questions related to construction please call the city Project Manager Bob Watson at 903-239-5504.
Melbourne, FLmelbourneflorida.org

Road Closure: Strawbridge Ave., Aug. 9-21

Brightline will be closing Strawbridge Avenue at the railroad tracks August 9- August 21 to construct safety improvements. The following detours will be in place during the closure of Strawbridge Avenue at the railroad crossing that will begin at 7 a.m., Monday, August 9, and will end by 7 p.m., Saturday, August 21.
Laramie, WYcityoflaramie.org

22nd Street Closure for Scout Park Development Project

Beginning Monday, August 9th, 22nd Street between E. Hancock Street and E. Binford Street be closed to through traffic for the Scout Park Development Project. This closure is to allow for the Scout Park restroom sewer connection. Local detours will be in place and local businesses and residential access will be provided. This work should be completed by August 13th.
Jamestown, NDJamestown Sun

Street closure in southeast Jamestown planned for Wednesday and Thursday

A road closure is planned for Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 11-12, for sewer repairs in southeast Jamestown, according to the city engineer’s office. The closure is planned for 4th Avenue Southeast between 8th and 9th Street Southeast. Work on the sewer repairs in the area will begin at 7 a.m. Wednesday and last until about 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy