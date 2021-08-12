Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

College Capstone Project Leaves Legacy for East Alton

principia.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs his senior capstone project, John Woodall (US’17, C’21) created a documentary film about the legacy of the shuttered Wood River Station coal-fired power plant in East Alton, Illinois. Woodall, who graduated in May with a major in digital media production, documented the story of the plant’s 2016 shutdown and...

news.principia.edu

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emerson College#Mississippi Rivers#Alton#Wood River Station#The Clean Air Task Force#The Piasa Palisades Group#The Illinois Chapter Of#Three Rivers Project#The Upper School#The Media Services Center#Californian
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
Related
East Alton, ILTelegraph

East Alton signs honor Ulrich

EAST ALTON — Two new signs are going up in East Alton to honor a local athlete. On Tuesday, East Alton Mayor Darren Carlton displayed the signs the village plans to put up recognizing the record breaking athletic performances by 2021 East Alton-Wood River High School senior Jayden Ulrich. In...
Decatur, MSWJTV.com

East Central Community College to temporarily require face masks on campus

DECATUR, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with East Central Community College (ECCC) in Decatur announced they will temporarily require face coverings inside all buildings and classrooms on its campuses. The locations of the campuses include Choctaw, Philadelphia, Louisville, Carthage, and Forest. The policy goes into effect Monday, August 9. The mask...
Colorado StateColorado State University

Dean Mark Stetter announces departure, leaves legacy of vision and expansion

Dr. Mark Stetter, dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, has announced that he will leave Colorado State University on Oct. 1, 2021 to take on the role of dean at the University of California, Davis School of Veterinary Medicine. A board-certified zoological veterinarian and international leader...
Phoenix, AZgcu.edu

LaPrade sets sail, leaving legacy of calm seas

Dr. Kimberly LaPrade’s team handed her a large framed portrait of herself with a campus backdrop. She smiled and said her children would surely appreciate it … but she’s going on a small boat sailing around a big world. As LaPrade wrapped up her last day before retirement Monday as...
East Alton, ILtheintelligencer.com

Massive towboat in East Alton Saturday

EAST ALTON — The largest towboat on the Mississippi River will be at Melvin Price Locks and Dam Saturday and the public is invited to see inside the massive vessel. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Motor Vessel Mississippi is the fifth such vessel to bear that name. All have been associated with the protection and development of the Lower Mississippi Valley, seeing it change from a largely undeveloped and flood-ravaged wilderness to one of the world’s leading agricultural and industrial areas.
Omaha, NEKETV.com

'Very much a legacy project': New owners reopen the Dundee Dell

OMAHA, Neb. — Outside the Dundee Dell, a sign welcomes visitors back to the longstanding Omaha pub. Step through the door of "The Dell" and you'll find the happy hum of the dinner rush has finally returned. "We're excited to be here," said managing partner Andrew Wilson. "We wanted it...
Perrysburg, OHsent-trib.com

Ghanbari announces Owens Community College project funding

PERRYSBURG — The Ohio State Controlling Board approved a campus security upgrade for Owens State Community College totaling $216,984. State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, made the project announcement on Tuesday. “This project funding approval is going to enhance Owens State Community College’s safety and security systems, which is very important...
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

Alternative chosen for east Bismarck road project

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has selected a preferred option for reconstruction of the Interstate 94 Interchange at Exit 161 in east Bismarck. Five alternatives were opened to public comment last April. The department has chosen Alternative Four -- a "modified single-point urban interchange." In such a design, all traffic converges and is controlled by one set of traffic signals. It aims to move large volumes of traffic through a limited amount of space. Details can be found at https://bit.ly/3xr44wP.
EducationUS News and World Report

Indigenous Schools Leave Legacy of Generational Scars

DENVER (AP) — When Dzabahe was 11 years old, she went to her first government-run boarding school in rural Arizona around 1953. She left everything she knew on the Navajo reservation where she grew up.. “You became an orphan on that day,” she said. “My life was a shamble because...
Maysville, KYwmky.org

Maysville Community and Technical College chosen for Project Vision

Maysville Community and Technical College is among a select few institutions to be selected to take part in a project to strengthen STEM education. Project Vision is supported by the National Science Foundation. The goal of the 5-year project is to catalyze submissions of proposals from 45 two-year colleges not previously associated with Division of Undergraduate Education programs.
New York City, NYwashingtonnewsday.com

25 East Coast Private Colleges with the Lowest Paying Graduates.

25 East Coast Private Colleges with the Lowest Paying Graduates. For prospective students, choosing the correct college is a critical step. When deciding where to study, there are numerous aspects to consider, and future earnings after graduation may be one of them. Private colleges have been ranked by economic modelers...
Alton, IAkiwaradio.com

Excavation Begins For Alton Fire Department Expansion Project

Alton, Iowa — Excavation is underway for the Alton Fire Department expansion project. Dirt work began this past week on the project, which Alton voters approved with a nearly 97-percent yes vote earlier this year. One reason the measure passed so handily is that, if all goes according to plan, Alton taxes won’t be raised to pay for the project which is to be paid for through Local Option Sales Tax revenues.
Normal, ILwglt.org

Trail East Project Cut To 4 Stories In Uptown

The long-delayed Trail East in Uptown Normal is downsizing. Town planner Mercy Davison said Friday developers want to build a four-story structure instead of a five-story building. "As time has marched on they have had one of the commercial tenants decide to remain in their current location elsewhere. That has...
Kansas City, MOPosted by
Kansas City Business Journal

Capstone IT Grows Their Solutions, Team, and Reach

Capstone IT, an IT staffing services and IT solutions company, has grown rapidly, throughout Kansas City, Salt Lake City, and the larger Midwest, over the last few months to unlock further opportunities and better serve people through the power of technology in 2021. In a relatively short time, they have grown their team, fortified relationships areas across the country, and expanded their solutions to satisfy an urgent need for technologies that transform the business world. Since the beginning of the year, Capstone IT has added over 20 IT consultants to their team to focus on solving the immediate business problems of current customers. These technical experts have empowered Capstone IT to deepen their solutions expertise in DevSecOps, Kubernetes container deployment, and cloud migration services to enhance their offerings and help customers achieve better results faster. In addition to building up the capabilities of their solutions, Capstone IT has focused on growing its customer support team across their geographic regions. Established Capstone IT sales and recruiting team members have been building relationships with new customer companies across industries in Kansas City, Omaha, Salt Lake City, and the greater Midwest. Moreover, three new Account Managers and three Associate Recruiters have joined their ranks: • Abraham Alonso, Sr. Account Manager – Abraham has over two decades of experience enriching businesses throughout Salt Lake City with best-in-class services and solutions. He combines years of technical knowledge with a strong work ethic to generate success with proven strategies. • Amber Fuller, Associate Recruiter – Amber is an eager new recruiter with strong experience in customer service and customer-facing industries. She is skilled at learning what matters most to people she encounters and is driven to make a difference in their lives. • Avery Anderson, Associate Recruiter – Avery is experienced in building connections through her previous roles in talent acquisition. She is dedicated to helping people achieve their career goals, delivering fantastic results for our candidates and customers. • Brian Punteney, Account Manager – Brian brings several years of experience with business development in the healthcare staffing and insurance sectors to the Capstone IT team. He is a thoughtful and dedicated person who will be growing opportunities for our customers and enhancing their businesses. • Carrie Hough, Associate Recruiter – Carrie is a promising new recruiter who brings drive and dedication from over 23 years of management experience to the table. Her experience building relationships throughout the Omaha area and her ability to spot top talent in her former role will find an excellent home at Capstone IT. • Jenni Martin, Account Manager – Jenni has 20 years of sales strategy and business development experience in industries ranging from financial services to marketing and technology solutions. She is dedicated to solving customer challenges and leveraging the right people to get results. “In 2021, our goal has been to expand our capacity to deliver the right talent and solutions to our customers at the right time. Through the work of our people, we have demonstrated some early successes,” said Jim Richards, President of Capstone IT. “Thanks to our core values and our key differentiators – our Servant Partnership™, quality pledge, and heartfelt employee experience – we expect to help our customers, our consultants, and even our local communities achieve bigger things.” In addition to all of the business growth, Capstone IT is also updating their logo to a more modern, forward-looking design. “The change is a reflection of our mentality to always look for new ways to build upon our strengths and meet the future with open arms,” said Jim Richards.
Wood River, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Wood River/East Alton Parades and Picnics Cancelled

WOOD RIVER/EAST ALTON - The Greater Madison County Federation of Labor and the Labor Day Committee said that "it is with a heavy heart" that they have made the decision to cancel this year's Wood River/East Alton Labor Day Parade, Picnic and Charity Softball Tournament for August 28, 2021, as well as the Granite City Labor Day Parade and Picnic originally scheduled for September 6, 2021. The GMCFL had hoped with the declining infection and hospitalization rates earlier this year, and with the Continue Reading
Wood River, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

East Alton-Wood River Class of 1971 Looks for 12 Classmates for 50th Anniversary Bash

WOOD RIVER - Members of the 1971 class of East Alton-Wood River Community High School are planning a 50 th anniversary bash and are still looking for 12 classmates. The party is set for Sept. 25 at the Wood River Moose. So far, more than 260 classmates have been notified, according to organizer Rhonda (Kesler) Keeney. “But,” she said, “the Reunion Committee is still hoping to reach those remaining 12 people.” Those classmates are Regina Croquart Rice, Connie Davis, Continue Reading

Comments / 0

Community Policy