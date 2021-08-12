Dillon Beach Road to Receive Retaining Wall
San Rafael, CA – The only road in and out of Dillon Beach, a popular West Marin destination for locals and tourists, will receive a new retaining wall to provide more stabilization to the ground beneath the roadway. The retaining wall work on Dillon Beach Road, about a quarter mile west of Elephant Rock, is slated to begin in late August and is targeted for a mid-November completion. The construction activities will require daytime single lane access for travelers.www.marincounty.org
Comments / 0