Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dillon Beach, CA

Dillon Beach Road to Receive Retaining Wall

marincounty.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Rafael, CA – The only road in and out of Dillon Beach, a popular West Marin destination for locals and tourists, will receive a new retaining wall to provide more stabilization to the ground beneath the roadway. The retaining wall work on Dillon Beach Road, about a quarter mile west of Elephant Rock, is slated to begin in late August and is targeted for a mid-November completion. The construction activities will require daytime single lane access for travelers.

www.marincounty.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dillon Beach, CA
City
San Rafael, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retaining Wall#Signage#West Marin#The Wall#Message Boards#Dillon Beach Road#Receive Retaining#The Board Of Supervisors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...

Comments / 0

Community Policy