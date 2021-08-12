Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

TOWNSHIP OF CHISHOLM DISTRICT OF NIPISSING NOTICE OF CLOSING OF UNOPENED PART OF ROAD ALLOWANCE

parrysound.com
 5 days ago

NOTICE OF CLOSING OF UNOPENED PART OF ROAD ALLOWANCE. TAKE NOTICE that the Municipal Council for the Township of Chisholm will hold a teleconference public meeting on the 28th day of September, 2021, at the hour of 6:00 p.m. from the Council Chambers, to consider, and if approved, will pass and enact at the meeting a proposed By-Law to close, stop up, and declare the lands to be surplus, and to sell to the adjoining land owner, the portion of the following unopened road allowance, namely:

marketplace.parrysound.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Council Chambers#The Municipal Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Ashtabula County, OHAshtabula Star Beacon

Townships face challenges with rural roads

Township trustees throughout Ashtabula County face challenges as they seek to provide dust control for hundreds of miles of unpaved roads or find ways to pave them. Many rural townships do not have a large tax base to deal with the costs of paving roads, or even the ability to keep them dust-free on hot summer days.
Alpena, MIiosconews.com

Oscoda Township Board considering the establishment of a social district

OSCODA – At their regular August 9th board meeting, the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees directed Economic Improvement Director Todd Dickerson to research and bring back information to the board about establishing a social district policy. Township Superintendent Tammy Kline stated in her written report that Alpena had recently adopted...
Las Cruces, NMlas-cruces.org

Road Construction Notice on Mesquite Street

Road work will be taking place near 118 N. Mesquite Street with a flagger operation eastbound and westbound beginning August 18. The work will allow for saw cutting, trenching, and installing electric wire. This work is anticipated to take up to five days to complete. Motorists wishing to avoid possible delays are encouraged to seek alternative routes. Transit Route routes will not be affected. This work is being done in Council District #1.
Hiram, OHrecord-courier.com

Portion of Limeridge Road in Hiram Township to be closed Wednesday

A portion of Limeridge Road in Hiram Township will be closed between Schustrich Road and Pioneer Trail for a culvert replacement at 10820 Limeridge on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m, the Portage County Engineers Office said. School buses will not be allowed through the work area.
Clearfield, PAClearfield Progress

NOTICE Engineering proposals will b accepted by Lawrence Township, Clearfield

Engineering proposals will b accepted by Lawrence Township, Clearfield County, 9120 Clearfield-Curwensville Highway, Clearfield, PA, 16830 for design services for the Industrial Park Road Improvement project. The Township has received an Appalachian Regional Commission grant and require the services of an engineering firm for all activities required to complete the project. Interested firms should request a scope of work from the Township and submit a proposal for completion of the required services. Proposals must be submitted to the Township on or before 2:00 PM on September 7, 2021. The project scope of work and proposal requirements can be obtained by contacting Barbara Shaffner, 9120 Clearfield-Curwensville Highway, Clearfield, PA, 16830, bshaffner@lawrencepa.gov, 814-765-4551, or on the ECMS web site, http://www.ecms.penndot.gov/ECMS/.
Duluth, MNWNMT AM 650

Part Of Burning Tree Road To Close

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The portion of the Burning Tree Road between the Maple Grove Road and Mountain Shadow Drive will be closed for about four weeks. Starting Monday, crews will be conducting a milling and storm water project and a detour will be posted. Access to area businesses will...
Baltimore, MDthesunpapers.com

Pipe cleaning to close Good Intent Road in Gloucester Township

Commissioner Al Dyer, liaison to the Camden County Department of Public Works, has been notified by Gloucester Township MUA that crews will be cleaning and televising a sanitary sewer pipe on Good Intent Road on Monday, Aug. 16. The project will close Good Intent Road between Clementon Avenue and West Church Street between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Politicsparrysound.com

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

On Wednesday, September 8, 2021 the Council of the Township of Adjala-Tosorontio will hold a public meeting, pursuant to Section 12(1) of the Development Charges Act, 1997, as amended, to present and obtain public input on the Township's proposed development charges By-Law and underlying background study. All interested parties are...
Fredonia, PArecordargusnews.com

RR repairs to close parts of District, Fredonia roads

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP — A portion of District Road and Fredonia Road will be closed in the coming days for railroad repairs. According to PennDOT, Fredonia Road will be closed near its intersection with Route 58 from Aug. 16 to 20 as the Bessemer & Lake Erie Railroad repairs the crossing there. A detour will direct drivers to Route 58, District […]
Politicsfreedom929.com

PRESTON TOWNSHIP ROAD WORK

(OLNEY) A Richland County road work note : Preston Township has announced that Golf Lane, from Holly Road to Ste. Marie Road, is closed from now until at least next Monday evening, due to improvement work and for oiling and chipping. Also, the section of Shipley Road, south of Mt. Gilead Church and Golf Lane, from Route 130 to the Ste. Marie Road, will be oiled and chipped starting early Monday morning.
TrafficCrescent-News

Road closed

The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that Ohio 49, between Payne and the Van Wert County line, will close Wednesday for approximately 50 days for pavement construction along the west shoulder. Residents and property owners within the closure area will have one-way access to their homes and properties.
Moline, ILmolinetownship.com

Moline Township Will Be Closed 08/12/2021

The Moline Township building will be CLOSED on Thursday, August 12th, 2021 so that the Township family can attend the funeral services of Moline Township Supervisor, Don Johnston. The building will reopen on Friday, August 13th, 2021 for normal business hours.
Allegheny County, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

NOTICE TO BIDDERS Township of ...

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Township of Hampton, 3101 McCully Road, Allison Park, PA. 15101, Allegheny County for the "Salt Shed Roof Replacement Project". The sealed proposals are due by Noon, Wednesday, September 1, 2021, and are to be clearly marked on the outside envelop "Salt Shed Roof Replacement Project" and addressed to the attention of Kevin Corace, Director of Facilities for the Township of Hampton.
Richland, PAbuckscountyherald.com

Younken Road to close weekdays for pipe replacement in Richland Township

Younken Road is scheduled to close between Route 212 (Church Road) and Richlandtown Pike in Richland Township, Bucks County, on Wednesday, August 11, through Friday, August 13, and Monday, August 16, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pipe replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. During the...
Mendham, NJmendhamnj.org

Notice – Dean Road Improvements – Milling and Paving

Please be advised, that on or about, Thursday August 12th, the milling and paving phase of Dean Road is scheduled to commence. This phase will take approximately 5 business days to complete, and the work hours will remain 7:00 AM to 4:30 PM. During these working hours Dean Road will be closed to thru traffic and street parking prohibited. Although the road will be open to local traffic at all times, residents are advised to proceed with caution when driving through an active work zone.
Trafficheraldstandard.com

River Road in Lower Tyrone Township closed

A section of River Road in Lower Tyrone Township will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16 through 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20. The closure will be located between River Road and Olevee Lane. The closure will be in place to allow crews to perform maintenance on the railroad...

Comments / 0

Community Policy