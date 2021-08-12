TOWNSHIP OF CHISHOLM DISTRICT OF NIPISSING NOTICE OF CLOSING OF UNOPENED PART OF ROAD ALLOWANCE

NOTICE OF CLOSING OF UNOPENED PART OF ROAD ALLOWANCE. TAKE NOTICE that the Municipal Council for the Township of Chisholm will hold a teleconference public meeting on the 28th day of September, 2021, at the hour of 6:00 p.m. from the Council Chambers, to consider, and if approved, will pass and enact at the meeting a proposed By-Law to close, stop up, and declare the lands to be surplus, and to sell to the adjoining land owner, the portion of the following unopened road allowance, namely: